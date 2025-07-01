4 Signs that 34-year-old WWE star is the new El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano has become one of the hottest topics in WWE in recent times. Over the past few months, there has been much speculation that Chad Gable is the man behind the mask. However, now that Gable is sidelined due to injury, the company has seemingly brought in a new face to play that character.
This week on RAW, a visibly new man walked in as El Grande Americano and was seen in a backstage segment with American Made. Rumors have been swirling that it was none other than Ludwig Kaiser. The 34-year-old was allegedly behind the mask, carrying the character of the heel luchador forward on television.
Here are four signs that Kaiser is the new El Grande Americano:
#4. Striking physical similarities and demeanor
Following Chad Gable's injury, El Grande Americano was seen for the first time this week on RAW. However, he appeared a little taller and thinner than usual, unlike how Gable used to look. The luchador's body structure and composition were very similar to Ludwig Kaiser's tall and lean physique.
Besides, Americano looked quite calm and composed backstage, not what it used to be when the character was associated with Chad Gable. The luchador walked away slowly and with great precision, something that reminded fans of Ludwig Kaiser's demeanor and elegant walking style.
#3. Ludwig Kaiser's backstage presence during Chad Gable's injury
Ludwig Kaiser has been seen in various backstage segments on RAW in recent weeks, and surprisingly, most of them involved Chad Gable. During the June 23 episode of RAW, the Imperium member was seen lingering backstage in the background when Gable was attacked by Penta.
Well, it was the very segment that led to the former Olympian's injury. The fact that Kaiser was spotted there is a major indication that he is associated with the entire situation involving El Grande Americano. It was seemingly a subtle hint that he was behind the mask on this week's RAW.
#2. WWE's storyline continuation with El Grande Americano
Ever since El Grande Americano was introduced, he has become one of the most talked-about topics among fans. Despite Chad Gable's injury, WWE needed to keep the character active on RAW. Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser has been wandering directionless for weeks and needs a proper storyline on the roster.
That said, it was obvious that Kaiser was the only pick to assume the role of the new Americano. His attributes make him the best choice to fill that void and help WWE continue the ongoing storyline involving the luchador. Besides, it could even lead to Chad Gable vs. El Grande Americano at some point.
#1. Ludwig Kaiser's response to the ongoing rumors
After a different-looking El Grande Americano was spotted on RAW, the wrestling world was abuzz with rumors that Ludwig Kaiser was behind that mask. Well, the 34-year-old did not hesitate to react to the stories. On X, he wrote, "What's all that fuss about? #LK," which raised many eyebrows.
The fact that Kaiser took the time to respond to the rumors is a major indication that he is subtly acknowledging his new role. The Imperium member wouldn't have normally reacted if it weren't associated with the character. Hence, his social media interaction is a hint in itself about him playing Americano's character following Chad Gable's injury.
The abovementioned points clearly show that Ludwig Kaiser is the new El Grande Americano. However, this article is only an analysis based on recent developments.
