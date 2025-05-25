4 signs Bronson Reed will betray Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed made his stunning WWE return last night at Saturday Night's Main Event. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker battled CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match at the event.

Reed returned during the match and unleashed an attack on CM Punk. Bron Breakker capitalized on the interference and hit Zayn with a Spear for the pinfall victory at Saturday Night's Main Event. Reed posed with the faction following the match and confirmed he was a Paul Heyman guy on social media earlier today.

Listed below are four signs that Bronson Reed will betray Seth Rollins on RAW.

#4. Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins were once enemies in WWE

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed were mortal enemies on WWE television less than a year ago. Reed hit The Visionary with six Tsunami Splashes on an episode of RAW during their rivalry. The two stars were supposed to have another match against each other last year, but it was canceled due to Reed's injury at Survivor Series.

The former North American Champion could attack Rollins during his Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match tomorrow night against Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. This would lead to Reed leaving the faction only a couple of days after joining to reignite his rivalry with Rollins in the weeks ahead on RAW.

#3. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have the same role

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bron Breakker lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 but stepped right into WWE's main event scene on the following episode of WWE RAW. He is a perfect fit for Paul Heyman's faction, and the Hall of Famer will likely guide the 27-year-old to an incredibly bright future in the company.

Bronson Reed has never won a title on the main roster and is eight years older than Breakker. He may quickly realize that the faction prioritizes Breakker over him, as the two stars have similar roles as monsters in the group.

Reed could beat down Rollins backstage during tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, ruling him out of the Money in the Bank qualifying match. Breakker would likely then go after Reed for revenge, leading to an intense feud between the two stars in the weeks ahead.

#2. Reed could view himself as the biggest star in the group

Seth Rollins battled Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the May 5 edition of WWE RAW. Rollins had the match won after Bron Breakker interfered, but CM Punk interfered with a steel chair to cause the bout to end via disqualification.

Bronson Reed may be jealous of the opportunities Seth Rollins receives and may decide to attack him during his Money in the Bank qualifying match tomorrow night. Reed might feel that he deserves a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month and could decide to take it out on his new stablemate to prevent him from getting another opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. He could blame Seth Rollins for his injury last year

Bronson Reed was not Solo Sikoa's first option to join his version of The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024. Sikoa initially asked Seth Rollins to compete alongside his faction, but the 38-year-old declined the offer.

Reed eventually agreed to join Sikoa's group for the Men's WarGames match, and CM Punk aligned with Roman Reigns' squad for the bout. If Rollins had accepted Sikoa's offer, Reed would never have been in the match and wouldn't have sustained his major injury.

The former champion could resent Seth Rollins for his decision last year and may also hold him responsible for his injury. Bronson Reed aligning with Rollins could just be a tactic to earn the WWE RAW star's trust, and he might secretly be planning on betraying him soon.

