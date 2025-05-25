Bronson Reed confirms he's a Paul Heyman Guy following WWE return

Bronson Reed confirmed he was a Paul Heyman Guy following his return to WWE last night. The former NXT North American Champion interfered in a marquee match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker battled CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event last night in Tampa, Florida. Zayn and Punk were in control of the biut, but Bronson Reed showed up through the crowd. Reed tackled The Second City Saint through the barricade outside the ring, and Breakker capitalized on the distraction by hitting Sami with a Spear for the pinfall victory.

Reed took to his Instagram story today to share fan art of his return last night. The post noted that Reed, Rollins, and Breakker were now Paul Heyman Guys, and you can check it out in the image below.

Reed shared an interesting update on social media today. [Image credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram story]

Reed suffered a major injury last year at WWE Survivor Series 2024. He went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage but landed horribly and missed several months of action before his return at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Triple H reacts to Bronson Reed's return at WWE SNME

Triple H took to social media to react to Bronson Reed's surprising return during Saturday Night's Main Event.

Reed was in an intense rivalry with Seth Rollins last year, but the two stars are now on the same page. Seth Rollins aligned with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, and the WWE Hall of Famer helped him defeat Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. Bron Breakker joined the faction on the following episode of WWE RAW.

The Game shared his reaction to Reed's return on social media and noted that the 36-year-old made quite an impact during last night's show.

You can check out The King of Kings' post on X below:

"Earth-quaking impact… #SNME," he wrote.

Reed was on the verge of becoming a major star before his injury last year. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Reed after aligning with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker.

