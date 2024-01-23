4 signs Cody Rhodes will win the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes is just one of the many fan favorites to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, but he is up against 29 other superstars who have also worked up a strong following for the past year.

The American Nightmare is set to face Gunther, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and much more. However, it looks like WWE has been planting seeds for a while that he would be the eventual winner.

For this list, we will look at the four signs that Cody Rhodes will walk out as the victor of the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. WWE already teased another clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

In most cases, the Stamford-based promotion would usually put former rivals away from each other so they could focus on other things. However, that wasn't the case when Roman and Cody were on SmackDown months after they faced at WrestleMania 39.

Cody was put up against several other WWE stars in 2023, but one that still generated the most buzz was when he faced off with Reigns on the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown. It's rare for the Stamford-based promotion to have former rivals face off like that without having them feud again along the line.

#3. Cody Rhodes has faced a lot of top stars in the past year alone

Rhodes' train did not slow down after Roman Reigns defeated him at WrestleMania 39. He went on to face Brock Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura and even paired with Jey Uso to briefly win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day.

Cody has been from hell and back in the past year and has continuously proven that he is one of the workhorses in the company. He would always have a crowd behind him, and he could feud with anybody.

From the looks of it, the company has also been testing the waters to see if fans will turn on Rhodes if he wins the Rumble again, which they won't.

#2. WWE 2K24 cover star

One of the biggest accomplishments for superstars is to be popular enough for mainstream media that they could be recognized as worthy cover stars for the WWE 2K games.

Cody Rhodes is one of this year's 2K cover stars, alongside Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. WWE choosing The American Nightmare to be on the cover could indicate that they have big plans for him this year, which could start at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. Cody Rhodes never lost his eye on the prize

As mentioned above, most feuds usually see stars move on to the next. However, Cody never faltered from his motivations and is adamant that it doesn't matter if he faces somebody like CM Punk as long as he comes out on top at the Rumble.

Rhodes could have taken a different route to finishing his story or even targeted Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. However, he continued to gear his path for Rumble.

WWE has built Cody to be the top star it's hard to envision any other person who could win the Rumble with a lot of momentum.

