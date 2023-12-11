"Carrying all 3 brands," "Over 100 matches" - Fans surprisingly name hated WWE Superstar as 2023's workhorse

WWE fans have named a surprising superstar as 2023's workhorse.

The Judgment Day has become one of the most powerful factions on the entire roster. However, the heel group has been coming up short as of late. They lost the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last month, and Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee last night at NXT Deadline.

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as a top heel in the company. He gets booed every single time he tries to speak, and his bizarre on-screen romance with Rhea Ripley has captivated WWE fans. The former NXT North American Champion has competed in over 100 matches so far in 2023 for the promotion.

Wrestle Ops on X/Twitter asked fans who they would name as the 2023 workhorse in the world of professional wrestling.

Wrestling fans issued a variety of responses. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther were often mentioned in the replies.

However, Dominik Mysterio's name was mentioned the most, and fans pointed out that he had performed a lot in 2023.

WWE star Rhea Ripley on how she balances relationships with Buddy Matthews and Dominik Mysterio

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently disclosed how she is able to balance her real-life relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews and her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Eradicator shared that she is a completely different person at work in WWE than at home. Rhea Ripley added that Buddy Matthews is aware that she will do whatever it takes to help Dominik Mysterio win.

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works," said Ripley. [From 02:01 – 02:35]

You can check out the full interview below:

There were no members of The Judgment Day present ringside for Dominik Mysterio's title defense against Dragon Lee last night at NXT Deadline, and the 26-year-old lost the match. It will be interesting to see how Dirty Dom reacts to losing his title in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

