It's no secret that Cody Rhodes is riding high after WrestleMania 40. Rhodes finally finished his story by beating Roman Reigns, the longest-reigning modern champion in WWE history.

Ever since he came back to WWE, The American Nightmare has been one of the company's top stars. He has appeared at nearly every premium live event (when not injured) and won two straight Royal Rumbles.

Each generation in wrestling has its pantheon of top stars. Over the last 20 years, that spot has belonged to John Cena and then Roman Reigns. After beating Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes has seemingly followed Cena's example in the next four ways.

#4 The endorsement from Triple H and many WWE top faces

Throughout WrestleMania 40 weekend, many employees kept saying "WWE is in a new era." This comment refers to how this year's event was the first completely under the control of Triple H.

Vince McMahon had his say every year before this one but was removed from power after news of some past actions caught up to him. The 'Finish Your Story' narrative had to end with Rhodes besting The Tribal Chief, thus officially ushering in a new era for WWE.

As Cody and Triple H celebrated, many top faces like Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, John Cena, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins all congratulated the new champ. This cemented that WWE has a new top star and one that operates as Cena did in his prime. He's loyal, valiant, courageous, and heroic.

#3 Roman's "Cody is a politician" comment

Reigns and Rhodes have two different ways of operating in WWE

The top faces of WWE have always gone above and beyond to connect with fans. Hulk Hogan did it and John Cena made an art form out of granting wishes for loving fans.

Cena actually holds the record for most wishes granted for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Cody Rhodes has taken the baton from Cena and done the same. He meets with many fans before, during, and after shows and routinely goes out of his way to give them attention.

In the build to WrestleMania 40, Reigns referred to Rhodes as 'a politician' because of these actions. The actions are reminiscent of American politicians but WWE's top face champions have always done what Rhodes is doing. The Miz does this despite not holding a singles title.

#2 WWE's booking of super faces

Throughout the history of WWE, the company has booked its top faces in a particular way. Some, like Hogan and Cena, were booked as 'super' faces, meaning they overcame every enemy and obstacle, often in superhuman fashion.

Super faces always kick out of finishers in big matches. Cena made an art form of this whereas Hogan 'Hulked Up' when he was turning the tides in a match. When they did lose, it was due to constant cheating or outside interference. Cody fell victim to this at WrestleMania 39 and to Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania 40.

Since his return, Cody Rhodes has rarely been pinned. He defeated Seth Rollins three times in a row, and one of those times was with a severe injury. Rhodes also bested Brock Lesnar twice.

Cena continued Hogan's tradition of always surmounting the odds, even to the detriment of his opponents (the Nexus). Rhodes has done this during his second run in WWE.

#1 Cody Rhodes beat the unbeatable champion

Cody Rhodes finally ended the title run of Roman Reigns

Another sign that Cody Rhodes is the new Cena is the spot he was given. Cena faced The Rock twice but lost to him in their first bout at WrestleMania. The next year, however, Cena defeated The People's Champion at The Show of Shows.

Rhodes literally defeated The Beast, Brock Lesnar, in two of three matches. After falling to Roman Reigns due to a lot of interference last year, he remained on the path to complete the journey at WrestleMania 40.

Despite outside help in most of his wins, Reigns has been called the most dominant champion of all time. He surpassed 1,300 days, a feat unheard of in the modern era. The person who beat him had to be a super face. Cody Rhodes fits the mold created by Cena and Hogan before him.

