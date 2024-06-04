4 Signs Dominik Mysterio will give in to Liv Morgan's cheeky plans following WWE RAW

WWE RAW kicked off tonight with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan making her way to the ring. The 29-year-old shared a kiss with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio last week on the red brand following her victory over Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match.

Tonight on RAW, Dominik interrupted Liv Morgan, but she quickly began to seduce him. Finn Balor rushed the ring to break it up, but Morgan gave Dirty Dom a pat on the head as she exited the ring.

Listed below are four signs Dominik Mysterio will eventually give in to Liv Morgan's cheeky plans.

#4. Dominik Mysterio has not provided an explanation as to why he was ringside last week on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio has mysteriously helped Liv Morgan twice now. He got involved in her title match against Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring and accidentally helped her capture the championship.

He also had no reason to be ringside during the Steel Cage match last week, and his presence cost The Man the match. Braun Strowman chased JD McDonagh around the ring after The Irish Ace hit him with a steel chair last week. The Monster of all Monsters bumped into Mysterio, causing him to accidentally close the cage door in Lynch's face.

The Judgment Day member has not provided a reason for why he felt the need to be ringside for the title match. It should have been none of his concern, and it calls into question his true motivation for interfering in the match.

#3. He's not talking to Rhea Ripley

During tonight's edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day had a conversation backstage. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest confronted Mysterio and asked if Rhea Ripley was okay with what happened last week.

Dominik Mysterio claimed he was giving Rhea Ripley her space and hadn't spoken to her about it. If Ripley and the former NXT North American Champion were still on good terms, it is hard to imagine he wouldn't be speaking to her on a regular basis. Ripley has not appeared on WWE television since relinquishing the Women's World Championship due to injury.

#2. Dominik Mysterio didn't stop Liv Morgan's advances tonight on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan flirted with Dominik Mysterio in front of the WWE Universe tonight and The Judgment Day member did absolutely nothing about it. He cowered in the corner as Morgan approached him and didn't seem to mind.

It took Finn Balor sprinting to the ring and getting in between them to put a stop to Morgan's seduction. Mysterio could secretly want to leave Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Champion, and the truth could come out in the weeks ahead.

#1. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan may have been working together this entire time

The 27-year-old was recently spotted leaving the same locker room as Liv Morgan earlier this year on WWE RAW. The two stars could be seen exiting the same room moments apart, and now it appears that they could have been plotting to betray Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio has been making decisions without consulting his stablemates and could be getting ready to leave the heel faction on WWE RAW. He and Morgan could attempt to become a new power couple in the company while leaving The Judgment Day behind.

This would make for a very compelling storyline once Rhea Ripley returns and goes after the Women's World Championship she never lost.

