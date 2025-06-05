4 signs Jey Uso’s WWE World Heavyweight Title reign won’t last long

WWE Superstar Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, defeating Gunther.
While The Yeet Master achieved his dream of winning the World Title and had massive fan support behind him, here are four reasons why his reign won’t last long:
#4. Jey Uso is too involved in other people's business
This week on RAW, Gunther met Jey Uso in a backstage segment and advised him to be selfish and not meddle in the affairs of Sami Zayn and CM Punk. He also reminded him that he had a match with him on the June 9 edition of RAW, and he should prepare himself for it instead of playing friends.
However, the champion didn’t listen and tried to save CM Punk from Seth Rollins and his crew later that night during Punk’s Money in the Bank qualifier match. Jey Uso was not only unsuccessful in getting The Second City Saint a win, but he also ended up eating multiple Tsunamis from Bronson Reed.
While Uso’s involvement couldn’t have been avoided owing to the ongoing storyline, the plot isn’t pushing his character further. Instead, it is just putting Seth Rollins and his new alliance over. With no character push as the champ, the Yeet Movement is vulnerable to fizzling out, forcing Main Event Jey to drop the title to a worthy challenger soon.
#3. WWE RAW is losing viewers on Netflix
WWE RAW has been seeing a decline in viewership. While all storylines complete every episode, the World Heavyweight Championship still attracts the most attention on the Monday Night show. Although Jey Uso is enjoying the support of his fans in the arenas, with his entrance music being played twice every time now, the same magic isn’t reaching Netflix viewers.
The Yeet Master has defended his title twice after winning it at WrestleMania 41. However, both times, his matches saw interferences. Thus, he couldn’t secure a decisive win over either of his opponents, Seth Rollins or Logan Paul.
Jey Uso wasn’t even featured at Backlash 2025, and at Money in the Bank, he won’t be putting his title on the line either. Instead, he is fighting a Tag Team Match alongside Cody Rhodes against John Cena and Logan Paul.
Thus, without defending his title at PLEs and getting his title defense matches gatecrashed isn’t helping The Yeet Master. This could snowball into people losing interest in his title run.
#2. WWE likely can’t give Gunther another loss
Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in an unlikely fashion. The Ring General was made to tap out to his submission move by The Yeet Master. This resulted in severe backlash from the fans because, while the 37-year-old tapping out wasn’t quite believable, Uso doesn’t win his matches via submission either.
Now, the Austrian is returning for a title rematch on the RAW right after Money in the Bank this weekend. It would be difficult for WWE to give Gunther another loss against Jey Uso, especially when he hasn’t defeated any of his previous challengers properly.
Thus, Gunther could win the World Heavyweight Championship back on June 9.
#1. WWE needs to build Gunther vs. Goldberg
Last year at Bad Blood, Gunther insulted WWE legend Bill Goldberg in front of his family while he was watching the premium live event from the stands. Disrespecting other wrestlers, especially legends, is The Ring General’s modus operandi to gain clout. However, this angered the Hall of Famer, who had jumped over the barricade to face the Austrian with his fists.
Thanks to the security officials, no hands were thrown between the then-World Heavyweight Champion and the legend. However, Goldberg could soon return to the ring for his retirement match, and Gunther would most likely be the company’s choice as his final opponent.
Adding the World Heavyweight Championship into the mix would up the stakes of the match between the two wrestlers. Thus, WWE could put the World Title back on The Ring General in his upcoming title rematch against Jey Uso.
It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jey Uso and how long his World Title run lasts.
