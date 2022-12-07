4 Signs Jey Uso will dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' dominant run seemingly has no end in sight.

The Head of the Table has a strong support system in The Bloodline. The Usos recently broke The New Day's record for longest-reigning champions but still acknowledge Roman as their Tribal Chief.

However, there will come a time when that will no longer be the case, and perhaps Jey will finally decide to give Reigns the payback he deserves. Listed below are four signs that Jey Uso will dethrone Roman Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Jey Uso doesn't care what the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has to say

Sometimes in moments of frustration, a person will let the truth slip. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn finally became pals at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but it hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows in The Bloodline.

Roman instructed Sami and Jey to work out their differences on a recent edition of the blue brand. The Honorary Uce wanted to make peace and noted that The Tribal Chief instructed them to do so.

Jey shouted that he didn't care what The Head of the Table had to say before quickly apologizing. It was a moment that fans haven't forgotten, so one has to think that it is still floating around in Reigns' head as well.

#3. Jey still secretly resents Sami Zayn & can use it to his advantage

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso still has trauma from the way Roman Reigns treated him, so he's doing the same thing to Sami Zayn.



Sami then ended up taking a bullet for Jey to prove himself to The Bloodline, but Jey walked off after that.



This is great stuff so far. Jey Uso still has trauma from the way Roman Reigns treated him, so he's doing the same thing to Sami Zayn.Sami then ended up taking a bullet for Jey to prove himself to The Bloodline, but Jey walked off after that.This is great stuff so far. https://t.co/JtOnHsPW21

Jey Uso had to go through hell to get into The Bloodline, while all Sami Zayn had to do was stick around long enough to be accepted. It is quite obvious that The Head of the Table is a fan of Sami and trusts him.

Roman called The Master Strategist into his locker room at WWE Survivor Series and asked him about why he lied to Jey. Zayn had spoken to Kevin Owens the night prior on SmackDown and KO suggested that he betray The Bloodline before they did the same to him.

Sami lied to Uso's face about the conversation but told the truth to The Tribal Chief the next night at the premium live event. Jey and Sami may wind up in the Royal Rumble match at the same time. The Bloodline members may work together for a bit, but it won't be long before Jey seizes the opportunity to launch Sami over the top rope.

#2. Jey Uso will do whatever it takes

Solo Sikoa is known as The Enforcer of The Bloodline, but Jey could very well lay claim to that moniker too. He is at the center of every Bloodline attack and is willing to do whatever The Tribal Chief asks of him.

If things were ever to go south with The Bloodline, Roman would have to have his head on a swivel looking out for the cousin he helped turn into a monster.

#1. He's been waiting for the perfect time to get his revenge

The WWE Universe has become so captivated by Sami Zayn and his journey to acceptance in The Bloodline, that many have forgotten that Jey probably doesn't want to be there.

Roman forced his cousin to acknowledge him at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. The two WWE Superstars battled in an I Quit match inside the steel structure. Reigns brutally attacked Jimmy Uso in order to force Jey to quit and acknowledge him.

Jey did the right thing at the time, sparing his brother and advancing his career. But maybe he's ready to take revenge on Reigns for two years ago and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

