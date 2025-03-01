4 signs John Cena will LOSE the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto will be streaming live later tonight. The big show is set to take place live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Over 30,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

There are four matches booked for the event, but arguably, the most interesting is the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Six stars are set for the bout, including Logan Paul, John Cena, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

Many fans on social media have boldly claimed John Cena will be the man to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The belief is he will go on to headline what is set to be his last-ever WrestleMania in a match with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While it is certainly possible that John wins, some major hints suggest this might not be the case. This article will take a look at four signs that John Cena will lose the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and thus not battle Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Below are four signs John Cena will LOSE the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. John Cena wasn't on WWE television for any of the build

John Cena has become a major star outside of WWE. He is in major movies, commercials, and various television shows. As his wrestling career has slowed down over the years, his focus has primarily been on acting and his Hollywood endeavors.

That has kept John away from WWE for the bulk of the past six or more years, but more specifically, it has kept him away for the past month. John Cena has missed all of the build for Elimination Chamber: Toronto following his last appearance, which was at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Since Cena hasn't been part of the build at all, a win seems highly unlikely at Elimination Chamber. To come in and win the match without having done anything to help build it up feels like a move from the Vince McMahon era and not so much this one.

#3. He still hasn't won a singles match, so a title opportunity should have a slow build

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars ever. He has held world titles, including the WWE Championship, a total of 16 times throughout his career. That is tied with the legendary Ric Flair, who also won 16 world titles.

Despite that, John Cena hasn't exactly seen success in WWE for a long time. In fact, when it comes to singles matches on television, The Face That Runs The Place hasn't won a bout in around seven years.

As crazy as that statistic is, it is exactly why John Cena likely won't win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. His journey to winning matches again up until becoming a champion could be a compelling one. Simply winning the Elimination Chamber Match would kill the potential story immediately.

#2. Fans won't want to boo him if he were to turn heel

If John Cena were to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, WWE would likely need to book one of a handful of scenarios for his match with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare could turn heel, but that feels unlikely.

Alternatively, the two men could have a babyface vs. babyface match, but fans likely don't want that. WWE fans want someone to cheer for and boo against. This could lead to some believing John Cena would turn heel, perhaps even aligning himself with The Rock, but that is highly unlikely.

Fans do not want to boo John Cena anymore. If there was ever a time to turn heel, it would likely be from over 15 years ago. Cena taking a villainous turn now, during his final year as an active wrestler, feels rather ill-advised.

#1. Logan Paul vs. John Cena would go more viral

Expand Tweet

The final sign that John Cena won't win the WWE Men's Elimination Chamber simply comes down to Cena having a bigger match waiting for him. More specifically, Cena could be feuding with Logan Paul instead.

The Social Media Megastar is always a major hit online. Even if fans pretend that they dislike anything he may do in WWE, he always creates a stir. This is especially true online. Logan Paul's videos often go viral, especially his wrestling ones.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials know that while John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is a big match, Cena vs. Paul could be even bigger. With their popularity away from the company and their followings, the two going toe-to-toe might be the biggest possible match in modern pro wrestling.

