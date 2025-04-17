4 Signs Paul Heyman will betray CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk is set to main event WrestleMania 41 for the first time in his career when he collides with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One. The Best in the World will be accompanied by his best friend, Paul Heyman, in his corner and looks very confident heading into The Show of Shows.

While Punk will head into WrestleMania alongside The Wiseman, it is not necessary that he would walk out of The Show of Shows alongside the WWE Hall of Famer. Paul Heyman could end up betraying the star, changing the landscape of this industry yet again. Although Paul turning on his best friend seems to be a potential plan, it could end up leaving The Best in The World all alone on the red brand.

Let's check out a few signs that show that Heyman is set to betray his best friend at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Paul Heyman has betrayed CM Punk before

CM Punk will always be considered the first Paul Heyman guy in the industry, and fans have been waiting to see them side by side once again. However, it is unclear how long it will last. Back at Money in the Bank 2013, the WWE Hall of Famer pulled the trigger and betrayed Punk.

After betraying his best friend once in his career, it is not necessary that the star won't do the same again. Rather, it suggests that there is a chance that 2013 could repeat itself and Heyman could betray Punk once again, at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Paul Heyman never promised to help CM Punk win

Paul Heyman decided to walk down the WrestleMania aisle alongside CM Punk as a return of the favor he owed and the promise he made more than a decade ago. Heyman promised that he would walk alongside The Best in the World when he main events WrestleMania, and all of it is set to happen in a couple of days.

However, Heyman has always just promised to walk alongside The Second City Saint. The Hall of Famer has never promised that he would help Punk win, which is a massive sign of potential betrayal from the legend.

#2. Seth Rollins was the first choice for WarGames

During a segment with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins broke out a massive fact, which not many have been considering important. The Visionary disclosed that Heyman's first choice for the fifth member at WarGames was Rollins, and Punk only got the chance and the favor because the former World Champion turned down Heyman's offer.

Further, Rollins stopped himself from stomping the Hall of Famer and mentioned that the legend owed him a favor as well, which is another clear sign that Paul Heyman would turn his back on CM Punk and join The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Paul Heyman still acknowledges Roman Reigns

While Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns by agreeing to walk out in Las Vegas alongside CM Punk, he never disrespected his Tribal Chief. The Hall of Famer still acknowledges Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief, which the latter didn't consider before pushing the legend away on RAW this week.

Heyman has not yet left Roman Reigns' side, which is, in itself, a massive sign of the WWE Hall of Famer betraying CM Punk. Fans will now have to wait and see what Heyman has in store for The Second City Saint when he walks out for action in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

