4 signs Randy Orton will return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton was brutally attacked on WWE SmackDown by Kevin Owens last year and has not returned to action since. Owens planted Orton with a Piledriver on the November 8, 2024, episode of the blue brand, and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Ad

Many wrestling fans were hoping to see The Viper return during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month, but that was not the case. However, there are some signs that he may be planning to return this weekend at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Listed below are four signs that Randy Orton may make his return at Elimination Chamber 2025 this weekend.

#4. Kevin Owens is competing in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Source: Getty

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Sami Zayn lost to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match earlier this month on RAW. After the match, Kevin Owens brutally attacked the former champion and planted him with a Package Piledriver. Owens was upset that Zayn didn't help him defeat Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2025 and claimed that he was a bad friend for letting him get slammed through a ladder.

Ad

Trending

Randy Orton may view Elimination Chamber as the perfect opportunity to return and get revenge on Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer could interfere in the Unsanctioned Match and help Sami Zayn get the win. Owens and Orton would then go on to square off against each other at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

#3. The veteran has already missed a lot of time

Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in the company but has not been present in recent months. He missed Royal Rumble 2025 and is not scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Ad

If Orton is healthy, the company would want him back on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41. He could return at the PLE this Saturday and make it known that he wants to face Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows later this year.

#2. Kevin Owens has forgotten about him

WrestleMania 40 - Source: Getty

Kevin Owens moved on rather quickly after brutally attacking Randy Orton last year on SmackDown and became obsessed with trying to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. The Prizefighter lost to Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event last month and was defeated by him again at the Royal Rumble.

Ad

Now, Owens has his sights set on Sami Zayn and is seemingly determined to end his career. Randy Orton could give a painful reminder that he is out for revenge by hitting him with an RKO out of nowhere at Elimination Chamber this weekend in Toronto.

#1. Randy Orton may be targeting Cody Rhodes

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes was confronted by The Rock this past Friday night on SmackDown in a bizarre segment. The Final Boss claimed that he wanted the 39-year-old's soul, and the two will be having another promo at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Randy Orton was spotted eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship while he was aligned with Cody Rhodes last year. Orton may have secretly been planning to take the title from Rhodes all along, but the attack by Owens sidetracked him.

The 44-year-old could show up during the conversation between Rhodes and The Final Boss and attack the champion. Rhodes will be defending the title against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE WrestleMania 41, but Randy Orton could be added to the title match in the weeks ahead to make it a Triple Threat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback