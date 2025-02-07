Cody Rhodes' sister takes massive shot at Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Margaret, took a massive shot at Kevin Owens following Royal Rumble 2025. The American Nightmare successfully defended his title against Owens in a Ladder Match this past Saturday night at the PLE.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee, Cody Rhodes' sister took to X (fka Twitter) to take a dig at The Prizefighter. The Wrestling Observer had rated the Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 4.5 stars, and Teil Margaret suggested that half a star was knocked off due to Owens' shirts. KO had been wearing various t-shirts mocking the Rhodes family in the weeks leading to the title match.

"Did they lose half a star because of Kevin’s [sic] stupid shirts? prob," she wrote.

It was reported earlier today that Owens had signed a new contract with WWE. The veteran attacked Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW following his loss to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Vince Russo praises Cody Rhodes following WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes was the right person to build the company around.

Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to become the Undisputed WWE Champion and has held the title for 305 days so far. Speaking on the Royal Rumble Review on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Russo praised the 39-year-old for consistently giving his best effort and noted that he was the right person to be champion.

"This is the kind of company guy you want. Without a shadow of a doubt, Cody is Mr. WWE company guy, giving his 1000%, taking that job seriously as them putting the belt on him. You know, him being the leader. I got to give him that. This guy never phones it in. He always, you know, gives his 1000%," said Russo. [From 28:20 to 28:49]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is scheduled to have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown. Only time will tell who will challenge the former AEW star at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

