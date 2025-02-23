4 signs Rhea Ripley will be part of WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley is not currently scheduled for a match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 next weekend. The PLE will air live on March 1 from the Rogers Arena in Toronto, Canada. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and selected WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

There will be a Women's Elimination Chamber match next weekend to determine who will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. Ripley is scheduled to defend her title against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of WWE RAW.

Listed below are four signs that Rhea Ripley will be at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Rhea Ripley will be returning to WWE RAW this week

Rhea Ripley missed last week's edition of WWE RAW as she was on her honeymoon with her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has revealed that Ripley will be speaking tomorrow night on the red brand but did not confirm that she would be in Ohio for the show.

Ripley could potentially announce that she will be attending Elimination Chamber during her promo tomorrow night. The Eradicator may reveal that she wants to have a front-row seat to see who her challenger will be at WrestleMania 41.

#3. She has issues with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley last month on RAW but has a chance to earn another title shot at Elimination Chamber. Morgan qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match and could earn another bout against Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41 if she emerges victorious next weekend.

The Women's World Champion could show up during the Women's Elimination Chamber match next weekend and attack Liv Morgan. Ripley likely wants to move on from her rivalry with the 30-year-old and may decide to interfere at the PLE to prevent Morgan from getting the win.

#2. The 28-year-old may want to prevent Raquel Rodriguez from interfering at the PLE

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are close friends on WWE television, and both stars are currently members of The Judgment Day on RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez will be challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship during tomorrow night's show.

Rodriguez interfered in Rhea Ripley's match against Morgan at Bad Blood 2024, and the champion could be out for revenge. Ripley could show up during the Women's Elimination Chamber match and attack Raquel Rodriguez if she tried to interfere.

#1. Ripley may want to confront the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. It is not a given that Rhea Ripley will be the reigning champion in a couple of months, as IYO SKY is a viable opponent and will be challenging for the title next Monday night.

However, Rhea Ripley may be confident in her ability to defeat the Damage CTRL star and could show up after the Women's Elimination Chamber match to confront the winner. IYO SKY may take it as the champion overlooking her, adding intrigue to their title match next week on WWE RAW.

