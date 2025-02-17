Potential spoiler on major upcoming title match set for WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a major title match on RAW soon. The company is building towards Elimination Chamber 2025, which will take place next month in Toronto, Canada.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi will be confronting The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan tonight on the red brand.

The confrontation will reportedly lead to Belair and Naomi defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Rodriguez and Morgan next week on WWE RAW.

Jade Cargill used to be Bianca Belair's tag team partner but has not been seen since she was brutally attacked by a mystery star on the November 22, 2024, episode of the blue brand.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis provided security footage this past Friday night that showed Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan walking away from the area of the attack. There was also a report today that Cargill was spotted at the WWE Performance Center and could be returning soon.

WWE analyst believes Naomi was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill

Media personality Sam Roberts believes Naomi was responsible for the attack, and the storyline with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez is a diversion.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts discussed the attack on Jade and claimed that he didn't think The Judgment Day stars were the culprits. He suggested that it was Naomi who attacked Cargill and added that he did not think The EST attacked the former AEW star.

"I still think Naomi did it. I think that Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. Originally, it felt like Naomi was the red herring. I think Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. I think Naomi did it because Bianca lost her qualifier in the Women's United States Championship match because Jade got laid out," said Roberts.

Naomi replaced the 32-year-old in the tag team with Belair following the attack a few months ago. The Glow defeated Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. It will be fascinating to see who is revealed to be Cargill's attacker in the weeks ahead.

