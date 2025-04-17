4 Signs Roman Reigns will debut a new Bloodline member at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns can be considered the underdog heading into his Triple Threat match in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. However, over the past five years, the OTC has made it clear that he is always the favorite to win.

Reigns has no allies at the moment. The Bloodline has split, Paul Heyman has chosen CM Punk, and right now, the OTC has a Triple Threat bout ahead of him where interference is within the rules.

It's hard to imagine Reigns doesn't have a Plan B, and here are just four signs that a new Bloodline member could debut in WWE at WrestleMania.

#4 Roman Reigns knows that he can't do it alone

Roman Reigns rose to power in 2020, and it was because he had the support of Paul Heyman. He was later joined by Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline then became the dominant force that it was because Reigns was aware that he needed his teammates.

The faction began to dissolve last year, and now that they have all gone their separate ways, Roman has started to doubt himself. He is aware that he can't do this alone and will need to create a new faction to regain his spot at the top of the card.

#3 The match is no disqualification

WWE loves a good Triple Threat match, but this time around, it's clear that the lack of rules is working to its advantage. Paul Heyman is expected to interfere to sway the match, but there is also room for Roman Reigns' new ally to emerge and help him pick up a huge win.

A potential win in Las Vegas for Roman could push him back into the world title picture. This could see him facing John Cena, which would be an interesting showdown given the current storyline involving The Cenation Leader.

#2 There are several new members to choose from

Roman Reigns has never had a problem finding family in WWE, and there are a variety of stars for him to choose from this weekend. Lance Anoa'i is already in NXT, while Hikuleo has been waiting to make his debut.

Reigns has called Solo Sikoa from NXT in the past and could opt to ask someone like Lance to join forces with him. Either way, there are several options for Reigns, including Sikoa. The Street Champion of the Island is having some issues with Jacob Fatu. Hence, he could reconcile with the OTC.

#1 Roman Reigns has no allies

The biggest hint of all here is the fact that Roman Reigns is alone for the first time in five years. Even when Reigns returned following last year's WrestleMania, he had Paul Heyman. However, now, he no longer has The Wiseman and has seemingly forgotten how to work alone.

Reigns thinks he needs a backup, as he has been forced to believe that he is only successful if he has people helping him, and this weekend will be no different. It's unclear who will come to Reigns' aid, but it's becoming evident that he has a plan to ensure that CM Punk or Seth Rollins don't come out on top in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday.

