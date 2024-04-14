With Roman Reigns absent from WWE SmackDown, the group dynamics within The Bloodline changed drastically. To make up for failures at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa made Jimmy Uso pay the ultimate price.

Since Reigns wasn't there to address The Show of Shows, Paul Heyman tried to relay that the group accepts accountability for its losses. After he hugged his brother, Sikoa brutally attacked Jimmy Uso along with the debuting Tama Tonga.

As The Enforcer clearly had his own plans following a disappointing WrestleMania 40 for The Bloodline, it could lead to a triumphant return for The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns might return to SmackDown as a babyface for the next four reasons.

#4. Fans respected his long-run

The longer his title reign lasted, the more fans started to respect The Tribal Chief's work. He still had his detractors who wished he would ultimately drop his title, and he finally did so to Cody Rhodes at 'Mania 40.

Some fans like the best stars/athletes, and for some casual fans, pro wrestling is the same. Some fairweather fans route for the Champion regardless of who it is simply because that performer holds the title.

Regardless of which side of the fence people fall on, a good portion of the WWE Universe respects Roman's accomplishment of holding a title for over 1,300 days. Fans used to loudly boo John Cena but now cheer him whenever he comes back. Roman Reigns will probably receive a similar treatment the next time he shows up.

#3. Solo Sikoa's attack on Jimmy and treatment of Paul Heyman

One huge reason why Roman Reigns may return as a face is because of how things turned out for The Bloodline during its first post-WrestleMania appearance. Solo seemed to take things over since The Tribal Chief was not present on SmackDown.

Reigns may have handled Jimmy Uso losing differently, especially since he also lost in Philadelphia. The fact that Solo and Tama Tonga bullied The Wiseman probably didn't sit well with Reigns.

Heyman has carried out every request of The Head of the Table, so bullying and stopping him from calling Reigns won't be taken lightly. The Wiseman is the de facto mouthpiece for the group when Roman Reigns is absent, so not allowing him to speak on his behalf will have consequences.

#2. Roman Reigns was the founding member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline began its dominance with Roman Reigns winning the Universal title in the summer of 2020.

Another reason Reigns will return as a hero is that he is the founding father of The Bloodline. Without his star power and direction, the group would never have been formed or even ruled over WWE for nearly three years.

The original versions of movies, songs, TV shows, and even wrestling groups are always better than reboots. If Solo forms his own version of The Bloodline, it will have difficulty living up to the original version of the group.

Roman created the original faction, and he brought Solo Sikoa into the fold. Fans will remember that and cheer for the group's creator.

#1. It could eventually lead to a match against Solo Sikoa and a heel Rock

The Rock is also going away for a bit and could return as Hollywood Rock.

The WWE Universe was divided during The Rock/Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes title match saga. The Rock was initially returning as a face, but his timing was terrible. Rhodes had earned the right to face whomever he wanted, and many fans thought it was finally time for Reigns vs. Rhodes 2.

The Rock's involvement turned the angle on his head as he dusted off his 'Hollywood Rock' persona. The feud eventually became more about Rhodes and The Rock, especially how The Great One crashed Rhodes' first segment on RAW as Champion.

The Rock is still operating as a heel but will always have his fans. Solo, however, is still growing as a character and is clearly a big heel after his attacks on Jimmy Uso. Having Reigns return as a face to defend the family will lead to a match with Solo and, eventually, one with The Rock.

