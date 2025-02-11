Roman Reigns could return at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. The company seems to have already planted the seeds of what could be a blockbuster feud in the coming months.

Roman Reigns returned at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble and vowed to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. However, he was eliminated from the contest by Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Fans could see The OTC return to the screen at Elimination Chamber. It would be a great way to make headlines during the PLE. Check out the four signs Roman Reigns will be present at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE.

#4. Elimination Chamber will likely be the final PLE before WrestleMania 41

According to WWE’s premium live events calendar, Elimination Chamber will be the final PLE before WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns had direct entry into the previous three WrestleMania events as the reigning champion. However, he must do something noteworthy without a title to get a spot on this year's show’s card.

An Elimination Chamber appearance may be required to get his ‘Mania feud going. Paul Heyman can only do so much for The OTC, especially when he is not holding a title. Therefore, it could be a sign that Reigns will return to do something major at the Chamber and enter his next rivalry.

#3. CM Punk is confirmed for the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars already qualified for the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The Best in the World is looking to win the contest and stab Cody Rhodes in the front at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. His actions could prove costly, especially after The OTC fired at him for eliminating him right afterward.

Reigns could return at Elimination Chamber and attack Punk, costing him the match after leaving him in a heap. With no disqualifications in the match, it would be good to see The Best in the World bow out of the cage without being pinned and eliminated.

#2. Seth Rollins could also reach WWE Elimination Chamber

The final entrant for the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match will be decided on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins will go head-to-head with Finn Balor for the spot.

Finn Balor’s recent record suggests that The Prince will take a loss from The Visionary. That will push Rollins into the Elimination Chamber match.

Seth Rollins viciously attacked Roman Reigns after he was eliminated from the Royal Rumble. The two men seem to have a rivalry brewing, and fans can see The OTC appear to attack Rollins even before he enters the cage and cost him his spot.

Reigns may or may not take The Visionary’s spot in the Elimination Chamber match. However, his appearance to take out Seth Rollins could be likely after what he did to him at the Royal Rumble.

#1. There is a rumored Triple Threat Match awaiting Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Being one of the biggest names the industry has ever seen, WWE must have some plans in store for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

Recent rumors suggest WWE already has a match planned for The OTC: a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

The seeds for the contest seem to have already been planted for The Show of Shows after the three men were involved in an iconic elimination spot at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

WWE fans could see The OTC appear at Elimination Chamber to take that rivalry further with either a spot with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, or both men. It would be the perfect way to set up the massive match for The Show of Shows.

