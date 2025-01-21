4 Signs Seth Rollins will form the new Shield very soon

Seth Rollins has been among the top stars in WWE for years. However, 2025 has not started well for The Visionary, as he recently suffered a major defeat. One of the biggest losses of his career came at the hands of CM Punk on RAW’s Netflix debut earlier this month.

The latest episode of the red show saw a rematch between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. Last year, they locked horns at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre emerged victorious at The Show of Shows, and The Visionary wasn't pleased about it.

WWE heavily advertised the match between Rollins and McIntyre heading into this week's RAW. Although Seth Rollins managed to secure a big win over Drew McIntyre, the night still ended badly for him, as he was attacked by a frustrated Scottish Warrior.

Trending

Sami Zayn rushed out to help The Visionary and tried to take down McIntyre with the Helluva Kick. However, the Scotsman ducked, causing the kick to connect with Rollins’ face.

Expand Tweet

Following the incident, it seems Seth Rollins has begun a feud with Sami Zayn. However, many believe Rollins needs to change his character and turn heel. It looks like he might form a new Shield faction to regain his momentum.

In this article, let us look at four signs that indicate Seth Rollins will form a new Shield soon.

#4 Sami Zayn’s actions on RAW could lead Seth Rollins to turn heel

The kick on RAW wasn't the first time Sami Zayn did something to hurt Seth Rollins. Despite their friendly relationship, Zayn doubted Rollins' intentions when Jey Uso was attacked on the red show. This week, The Master Strategist ruined The Visionary's win by delivering a Helluva Kick.

Expand Tweet

Following these incidents, Seth Rollins could finally turn heel and re-form The Shield alongside Drew McIntyre, who previously approached him to form an alliance alongside Kevin Owens. Together, the trio could take on Zayn and other top babyfaces.

#3 The Visionary and two top heels have a similar mindset

Seth Rollins has been finding it difficult to keep up with the expectations of his friends. The Visionary was the backbone for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes has never helped Rollins when he has been outnumbered. Moreover, Sami Zayn has always doubted The Revolutionary.

These factors could lead to Seth Rollins starting a new Shield with superstars who share a similar mindset. Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens could perform well in a stable with Rollins.

The three former world champions have similar views on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Hence, Rollins could form a new Shield with Kevin Owens, who is feuding with Cody Rhodes for aligning with Reigns, and Drew McIntyre, who is targeting the OG Bloodline. Together, they could dominate the entire roster.

#2 The Bloodline hatred could lead to Seth Rollins forming a new Shield

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' rivalry has been building for years now. They hate one another, so there is a possibility that they might start their much-awaited program on the Road to WrestleMania. To counter Reigns’ Bloodline and play mind games with him, Rollins could form a new Shield.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins’ Shield could target Roman Reigns, with The Visionary aiming to destroy the monster he seemingly created in the OTC. Rollins could be the best option to face Reigns at WrestleMania 41 in the absence of The Rock.

#1 Failing to get another match with CM Punk could force Rollins to turn heel and form a new faction

CM Punk captured a big win over Rollins on Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix. It appears that Punk has moved on from Rollins after defeating him once and for all.

Following Rollins' failure in getting a rematch against The Second City Saint, he could turn heel and form a Shield-like faction to destroy everyone on the roster. He could ultimately regain his momentum as a top talent in the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback