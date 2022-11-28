4 signs that Solo Sikoa could be set to betray Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE over the past two years. However, there is now a belief that their time together as a faction could be set to come to an end.

Many suggested that Jey Uso's rivalry with Sami Zayn would be the downfall of the faction, but the two men were finally able to join forces inside WarGames. Moreover, they got the job done and secured a victory over The Brawling Brutes and their allies.

With all the rumors that The Bloodline could implode, here are four signs that it could be Solo Sikoa who betrays the group.

#4. He remains the only family member without a championship

Solo Sikoa is pushing to take that Intercontinental Championship away from Gunther. But it appears that Braun Strowman could become a thorn in his side. The Usos and Roman Reigns have undisputed championships around their waists, and despite being part of The Bloodline for almost three months, Sikoa is without a title.

The Enforcer has been handling issues for his family for the last few months, leaving NXT and a championship behind to be part of The Bloodline. He is yet to gain anything back. At some point, Sikoa will get fed up dealing with issues his family has been causing and gain nothing in return.

#3. WWE appears to be repeating history with the Roman Reigns storyline

Much like Evolution, The Bloodline seems to be on the same path, and there could be a Batista turn building for Sikoa down the line. In all honesty, he didn't need to join The Bloodline, and there was a way past him being part of Clash at the Castle.

He is the quietest member who gets the job done and doesn't create any issues for Roman Reigns. He also noted that before Clash at the Castle, it had been several years since he spoke to The Tribal Chief. So why is he giving up his life fighting for him?

#2. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are close friends

Current rumors suggest that Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in February 2023. It's unclear how the angle will get to the point where Zayn is handed a title shot in his hometown, but it's hard to imagine it will be a pleasant exchange.

Solo and Sami have been close friends since he came to the main roster. As a result, it's easy to think that if The Bloodline turns its back on Sami, then Solo could betray his family. He has seen how hard The Honorary Uce has worked to be accepted, which could be enough for him to walk away.

#1. The image from Survivor Series appears to tell a story

~ Kairi Hojo (Roleplay) ~ @KairisHojo [This picture makes me wonder if Solo Sikoa will eventually turn on the Bloodline, considering he is the only one in that picture not to raise his finger up.]

Many fans have pulled up the fact that Solo Sikoa doesn't have his arm raised in this image. He clearly saw that Jimmy Uso had raised his hand and knew they were supposed to do it together. So why did he choose to cross his arms instead?

This could be a clue regarding the end of The Bloodline, much like all of the hints that WWE dropped linking Seth Rollins to Triple H before he joined The Authority. It could be months before anything happens in the Samoan faction, but this may be the first real sign that Sami Zayn won't be the downfall of Roman Reigns' family.

