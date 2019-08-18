4 Signs that Sasha Banks should dethrone Becky Lynch to become the RAW Women's Champion

Are we looking at the new RAW Women's champion?

More than four months after her last appearance at WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks finally made her return to the WWE ring this past week on RAW. She confronted Natalya, first displaying affection, but soon after turning on her and getting into a heated brawl with the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Last week at SummerSlam, The Man convincingly defeated Natalya in her home country Canada, and the recent developments on RAW are hinting towards her next rival being none other than the returning Sasha Banks. And the match could happen as soon as the next month's PPV, Clash of Champions.

In this article, let's take a look at the four reasons why Sasha Banks should dethrone Becky Lynch to become the RAW Women's Champion. Feel free to share your views and opinions in the comments section below.

#4 Sasha has a lot of momentum on her side

The biggest news coming out of the WrestleMania weekend was not Seth Rollins slaying the Beast or Becky Lynch winning both the titles in the historic main event, it was Sasha Banks walking out of the company following her loss.

The internet was buzzing to know what exactly went down backstage after WrestleMania was over. Even Sasha kept everyone guessing by posting cryptic messages on her social media. Not long ago, fans were wondering whether she will join the newest rivals All Elite Wrestling. But all those talks came to an end with her return on the RAW after SummerSlam.

The arena erupted when the familiar theme of Banks "Sky's the limit" hit the stage, and why not, as fans love The Boss. As much as Banks is an adorable babyface, her heel side just feels so natural. Who knows, this new heel Sasha might reveal a lot of backstage secrets about her hiatus on-screen in the coming weeks to blur the difference between reality and kayfabe.

Her return was one of the most anticipated ones this year, and now that she finally has come back with a bang, she's probably the hottest thing in the women's division of RAW. How excited are you to see the two horsewomen taking on each other?

