4 signs The Rock will be Roman Reigns' downfall in WWE

WWE has been dramatically shaken up in 2024. First, the news broke that The Rock was joining the TKO Board Of Directors, a move that shocked the world. This revelation came shortly after he made his return on RAW, where he teased a feud with Roman Reigns.

Following this, The Rock made another appearance on Friday Night SmackDown, but this one was far less well-received. Fans were furious over The People's Champion seemingly stealing Cody Rhodes' main event spot at WrestleMania.

Thankfully, the company pivoted shortly thereafter and Rhodes will have his title opportunity against Roman Reigns. Not only that, but The Rock has turned heel for the first time in decades and officially signed himself with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

While this alignment may seem to make The Bloodline stronger than ever, that may not actually be the case. Specifically, The Rock's return to the company could lead to The Tribal Chief's downfall. This article will look at a handful of reasons that may prove to be the case.

Below are four signs The Rock will be Roman Reigns' downfall in WWE.

#4. The Rock's star power is overshadowing The Tribal Chief

The Rock and Roman Reigns

The Rock is a globally recognized figure. Not only is he one of the biggest names in the history of WWE and professional wrestling, but he has also made his mark in Hollywood too. This includes both on the big screen and the small screen.

Beyond his work in WWE, television and movies, The Rock has his own production company, helps run the United Football League, and is a massive social media influencer. His star power outshines everyone else in wrestling by a wide margin, even Logan Paul.

Not only is he a massive name, but he has a presence that is unmatched. As a result, Roman Reigns feels like the second banana. Roman has always felt like the irrefutable megastar of the company, especially since 2020. Now, The Tribal Chief's aura is being outmatched, which could lead to his downfall in the promotion.

#3. He is on WWE & TKO's Board of Directors

Expand Tweet

While 2024 has been a year of numerous major news stories for WWE and we're not even past the two month mark, 2023 was arguably the most influential year in the company's history. This was ultimately thanks to one major factor: Endeavor.

WWE and Endeavor merged, which ultimately led to TKO Group Holdings, a subdivision for both World Wrestling Entertainment and the UFC. This means a McMahon no longer owns and operates the company. Interestingly, The Rock has more power now than anyone named McMahon.

The People's Champion joined the TKO Board Of Directors earlier this year. Not only is that huge for the company, but it impacts Roman Reigns. He claims to be The Head Of The Table, but in effect, The Rock is now Roman's boss. That could mean his time on top is nearing. At the very least, his role may be diminished.

#2. Roman Reigns spent years mistreating The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Another sign that The Rock's return to WWE could spell doom for Roman Reigns actually has little to do with The People's Champion himself. Instead, his return could cause a major change for other members of The Bloodline.

The group is currently comprised of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. Both Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were once in the group. Notably, Roman abused Jey, Jimmy, and Sami verbally, and at times physically, which all led to emotional torment.

Now that The Rock is here, the other members of The Bloodline may see somebody who treats them better and gravitate towards The Rock instead. Soon, Paul Heyman could become The Rock's Wiseman. Solo Sikoa could be The Tribal Heir to The People's Champion.

#1. The Rock has a track record of stealing factions

Expand Tweet

While The Rock is the biggest star in the world today, he has much more humble beginnings dating back to the mid 1990's. He debuted as Rocky Maivia and the WWE crowd did not support him. This led to a heel turn, becoming The Rock, and him joining The Nation Of Domination.

Farooq was the leader of the WWE faction with the likes of D'Lo Brown, Mark Henry, and The Godfather also in the group. When The Rock first joined, he was a key member of the group. Over time, however, he became power hungry and would go on to kick Farooq out of the stable and take his spot as the leader.

Given his history of joining a faction and taking it over, Roman Reigns should be very concerned. If it happened decades ago, who is to say it won't happen again now that The Rock is even wiser and more experienced at manipulating people?