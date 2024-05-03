WWE Backlash 2024 will take place this year in France at the LDLC Arena on May 4, 2024. Like last year, the Premium Live Event will be set on an international stage, as in 2023 it was set in Puerto Rico. However, the location is not the only thing that has changed with the event.

Backlash 2023 featured seven matches with three championships on the line. The show's main event was Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, but Damian Priest and Bad Bunny's San Juan Street Fight stole the show. This year, it seems like the show lacks the same atmosphere.

For this list, we will look at why this year's Backlash could be worse than last year's despite it being a show under the "Triple H Era."

#4. The match card for WWE Backlash France is smaller

As mentioned above, seven matches were featured on the card with three for titles. Although more championships are on the line for this year's card, it's still two fewer clashes overall with it only five matches.

While many fans prefer having fewer matches, stating that it was quality over quantity, the event feels quite small, especially after being the first event following WrestleMania XL. Also, compared to last year, it doesn't feature a match with a special stipulation.

#3. Predictable outcomes

Another thing that excited fans from last year's Backlash was that nobody knew certainly who would win. Rhea Ripley was going up against a motivated home country hero in Zelina for the Women's World Championship in a relatively predictable match, but nobody knew for certain if Bad Bunny would win, and much more. However, that is not the case this year.

The majority of this year's matches are quite predictable. Many expect Cody to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles, the same with The Kabuki Warriors, Damian Priest, and Bayley. Many also agree that The Bloodline will win in their tag team match.

#2. This year's Backlash doesn't have a hometown hero

Another thing that hyped up last year's event was the appearance of Bad Bunny. Not only because he is a well-known rapper, but also because he is a proud Puerto Rican. Several stars from the country were also present, like Damian Priest, Zelina Vega, and much more.

This time around, WWE didn't feature any of their French stars on the card. Another star they could have featured in the card is Baron Corbin, who is quite popular among the French crowd. However, he wasn't included in the lineup this year.

#1. The storylines of some matches are focused on another matter

It's safe to say that WWE has lacked in the build-up for some of the matches on the card, with some clashes seemingly having a different focus. Due to this, the attention is taken away from the actual match at the event.

An example is Damian Priest, who is seemingly more focused on the potential breakup of The Judgment Day. The Bloodline's tag team match has fans hooked because of the potential debut of Jacob Fatu. Cody and AJ also didn't have the best lead-up for the past few weeks, and only recently came face-to-face in the ring before their clash for the WWE Championship.

