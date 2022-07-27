4 similarities between John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo

John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo have been arguably the biggest stars in WWE and football over the past two decades. These megastars made their debuts at the top levels of their respective trades within two months of each other and are still going strong.

The Cenation leader answered Kurt Angle's open challenge on June 27, 2002. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his bow for Sporting Lisbon on August 14 the same year.

While their careers were distinctive by virtue of pursuing different professions, the duo's paths to the top are remarkably similar in some aspects. Cena recently celebrated his 20th anniversary and Ronaldo will begin his 21st season as a professional footballer soon, so here we take a comparative look at their legendary careers so far. The similarities we found offered insight into their success and inspired this list.

Here are four similarities shared by John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo

#4: Neither John Cena nor Cristiano Ronaldo were marked to be top stars from the start

Just a couple of future megastars

When John Cena made his WWE debut, he was clearly one to watch. Oozing raw charisma and boundless energy, he had all the tools to succeed in the company. However, unlike third-generation star Randy Orton and instant top performer Brock Lesnar, he wasn't an obvious future world champion.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo began his career at Sporting Lisbon as a raw, fast, tricky winger. Considering his early stats and the league he played in, it was easy to see a future Portuguese international player in him. However, unlike future rival Lionel Messi, who began his career at Spanish heavyweights FC Barcelona, he was not expected to win a Ballon d'Or.

#3: Both men built their reputations on consistency and hard work after luck smiled upon them

Ronaldo's Man United move and Cena's Thuganomics gimmick opened doors for them

The duo's humble beginnings did not deter them from getting to the top, but they took the long route to get there. John Cena found his spark as the Doctor Of Thuganomics before becoming WWE's biggest star and ambassador.

His unrivaled work ethic helped him reign as the company's top babyface for more than a decade, longer than anyone else in the modern era. This, though, may never have happened if Stephanie McMahon had not encouraged him to pursue the rapper gimmick after hearing him freestyle on a tour bus one fateful night.

Cristiano Ronaldo, as well, got his chance to compete at the top level by joining Premier League side Manchester United. There, he quickly established a reputation for his dedication and hard work, transforming himself into a world-class player.

Since first being nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, he has maintained his standing at the top of the game for more than fourteen years. We may never have witnessed this incredible consistency if Ronaldo had not run the United defense ragged in a pre-season friendly in 2003.

These men's careers may have been built on working harder than everyone else, but they set themselves on the path to greatness by being prepared when luck knocked at their door.

#2: Cristiano Ronaldo and John Cena's technical abilities are both underrated

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more official goals than anyone else in recorded professional history. This has earned him a reputation as arguably the best goalscorer ever to step on a football pitch. In turn, his creative and playmaking talents have flown under the radar, especially after his change of playing style in the latter stages of his career.

The "poacher" label attached to him in recent years does no justice to his genius as a dribbler, playmaker and assist provider for more than a decade of his career.

The court of public opinion has been kinder to John Cena, mainly due to his 2015 US Open challenge. The Cenation Leader used this run with the mid-card title to introduce younger talent who had cut their teeth on the independent scene and in NXT such as Kevin Owens.

He adjusted his in-ring style to accommodate them by adding new moves, winning widespread admiration from the hardcore fanbase to whom the aforementioned style appealed most. He thus put to bed the "You Can't Wrestle" chants that had plagued his career regardless of countless classics against everyone from Umaga to Shawn Michaels.

It's a shame that the top assister in UEFA Champions League history is deemed "just a poacher" and a five-time PWI match of the year winner is accused of being technically limited. Hopefully, their talents receive the recognition they deserve before they hang up their boots.

#1: John Cena and Cristiano Ronaldo are both serial record-breakers

John Cena is a joint-record sixteen-time WWE World Champion, as well as a record five-time United States Champion. The Face That Runs The Place set so many records in the squared circle that his stardom crossed over to the big screen. His incredible success and fame has made him a sure-fire future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest superstars of all time.

Likewise, Cristiano Ronaldo is a joint-record five-time UEFA Champions League winner, highest goalscorer and assist maker in the competition, with 140 and 42 respectively. He holds dozens of the most prestigious records in football history and is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

The two legends are tied by many career parallels like some of their respective rivals, but in the end, their biggest similarity is that they are serial winners.

