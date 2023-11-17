4 Stars Dominik Mysterio could team up with for a potential shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Dominik Mysterio is one of WWE's hottest superstars. Despite only being a few years into his pro wrestling career, Dirty Dom is already a two-time North American Champion and a former tag team champion alongside his Hall of Fame father Rey Mysterio.

While Dominik is still reigning as NXT North American Champion, he may have more gold in his future. More specifically, Dirty Dom could potentially find a tag team partner and challenge for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The Undisputed Tag Team Titles are currently held by Dom's stablemates, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but there's no rule that he can't attempt to win gold from his "brothers." Beyond that, if they lose the titles, Dominik may find a partner and attempt to win the belts for himself.

This article will look at four possible partners for the North American Champion if he were to pursue tag team gold. This includes a former rival, another fellow champion, and another stablemate. Who could Dom choose?

Below are four stars Dominik Mysterio could team up with for a potential shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

#4. Logan Paul and Dirty Dom appear to be friendly

Logan Paul is a big name in the industry. He's controversial, a podcaster, a boxer, and a WWE Superstar. Following Crown Jewel 2023, another thing The Maverick can be called is champion. Logan won the United States Championship at the big show in Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick and Dominik Mysterio have recently formed a friendship of sorts. The two bonded in the ring during an episode of Monday Night RAW, verbally attacking both Dom's father and the high-flying Ricochet.

Given that their detestable personalities appear to mesh so well together, it only makes sense the two seek tag team gold. In fact, The Maverick even recently suggested that the two could become a hated tag team. The level of heat the pair would get from the crowd would be unmatched.

#3. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh teamed up on WWE RAW

Judgment Day

JD McDonagh has had quite the journey throughout his WWE career. He first joined the promotion via the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and later NXT UK. He moved to NXT, where he remained until earlier this year.

The Irish Ace was then drafted to WWE RAW, and he quickly found himself associated with The Judgment Day thanks to his friendship with Finn Balor. During the most recent episode of RAW, McDonagh was finally officially accepted as a full-time member of the crew.

While JD and Dirty Dom are unlikely to target Damian Priest and The Prince, the pair could unite to challenge whomever eventually wins the gold next. On the other hand, if the titles ever end up split again, both teams in The Judgment Day could win gold and still keep all of the tag team titles in the faction.

#2. Santos Escobar recently turned on Dominik's father

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar was a beloved figure in WWE. He rose to prominence in NXT as a villain, even capturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Over time, Escobar moved to the main roster and joined the Latino World Order.

The revived faction saw a lot of success, but the future of the group is very much in doubt. Carlito, the stable's newest member, believed Escobar cost Mysterio the WWE United States Championship. This led to Santos snapping, even attacking his mentor Rey Mysterio.

While Santos and Dominik were once enemies, the two could now bond over both detesting the Hall of Famer. Hatred is a great motivator, and the pair could work together to succeed just to spite the masked Hall of Famer. Who knows, a Legado del Fantasma-LWO supergroup could be on the horizon.

#1. Baron Corbin and Dirty Dom were bonding on NXT

Baron Corbin is a despised WWE Superstar. He started his career on NXT but later moved to the main roster, where he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy, and the United States Championship.

Corbin is currently back on NXT, and he has completely shifted his presentation. He's set to headline WWE NXT Deadline 2023 in a battle against NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. The bout is quite heated, with the two already fighting backstage and in the ring in the recent past.

Recently, Dirty Dom and The Lone Wolf were shown talking backstage at an NXT show. The pair are both veiled and love to upset others, which could be the biggest thing that the two have in common.

It may be enough to lead them into being a tag team, however. In many ways, Baron would fit in quite well with The Judgment Day.

