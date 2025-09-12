4 Stars who could be a part of Jey Uso’s new Bloodline in WWE

The latest development with Jey Uso on WWE RAW makes the situation quite interesting. The Stamford-based promotion has given major hints for the heel turn of The YEET Master, particularly when Jimmy Uso cited Jey's words similar to Roman Reigns in a backstage segment.Later, attacking LA Knight despite being a babyface increases the chances of his heel turn in the near future. Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss four stars who could be part of the Samoan star's new Bloodline in WWE after he turns into a villainous star on the red brand.#4. Jey Uso might bring Thamiko Fatu to WWE View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThamiko Fatu is the fourth son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and is a real-life brother of The YEET Master. So, if he turns heel and potentially forms his new Bloodline, Thamiko has a strong chance to make his debut and finally join forces with Jey.As of now, Thamiko is part of independent promotions. So, if the Triple H creative team thinks it's right, they will indeed bring the star to the red brand as part of Jey Uso's potential faction.#3. Zilla Fatu could get a calloutFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKZILLA FATU WITH JEY USO AT WWE WORLD 🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸 #WrestleManiaZilla Fatu is another real-life Bloodline member who has been featured on the internet and is anticipated to make his debut in the sports entertainment juggernaut. If The YEET Master forms a new alliance of his own, then Zilla stands a firm chance to become a member of it.When Roman Reigns made his return, he referred to himself as 'OTC1.' This sparked the chances that someone might be introduced as 'OTC2' in the near future. So, after creating the probable alliance, Jey might bring in OTC2 and make Zilla Fatu the right-hand man of his group.#2. The Rock might return to shock the worldThe Rock has not appeared on WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025. He started a storyline with heel John Cena and Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes, but those plans are now scrapped. One way to bring back The Final Boss on TV is by having him join Jey Uso's potential team.An angle like this will also allow the Stamford-based promotion to bring a major spotlight to this storyline, as the People's Champion holds a massive popularity among fans.#1. Rikishi may return to WWE &amp; help his real-life sonWrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKRikishi with his sons, Jey and Jimmy Uso and their cousin, Roman Reigns 🤙🏼Rikishi is the real-life father of the Samoan Twin, and if Jey formed a faction on Monday Night RAW, Rikishi could return to join hands with his son. The Hall of Famer might take on the role of manager or special counsel.This role will be similar to Paul Heyman's position as the Wiseman for The Bloodline, where he served Roman Reigns for years.