4 Stars who could be revealed as Lilly if Alexa Bliss brings her to life in WWE

Alexa Bliss currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Charlotte Flair. The Queen and The Goddess made their presence felt on SmackDown this week.Interestingly, Bliss was seen with Lilly before her match against Piper Niven, which generated a huge reaction from the live crowd. In this article, we will look at four WWE stars who could be revealed as Lilly if Little Miss Bliss brings the doll to life.#4. Chelsea GreenChelsea Green is currently paired with Piper Niven and is part of the blue brand. She is among the unexpected names who could play the role of Lilly. In 2021, when Green was released from WWE, she revealed on a podcast that she was ready to make her comeback, even as Bliss' doll.The former Women's United States Champion's comments show that she has an interest in playing the unique character in the Stamford-based promotion. So, if Bliss decides to bring her demonic doll to life, Green could be a great choice to portray the gimmick.#3. Nikki CrossScorched Bliss @ScorchedBlissLINK6 years ago today, Alexa Bliss &amp;amp;amp; Nikki Cross won the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles for the first time!Nikki Cross is a member of The Wyatt Sicks and is helping the faction scale new heights on SmackDown. She is also Alexa Bliss' former tag team partner, and the duo shares a storied history in the company.Since Nikki is already playing an eerie character as part of the Uncle Howdy-led faction, WWE could choose her to portray Lilly's human version. The Wyatt Sicks member could be a perfect candidate to become the scary doll in the sports entertainment juggernaut.#2. Paige might return to WWE out of nowherePaige is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling. She announced her departure from the Tony Khan-led company in March 2025. This means that The Glampire could make her comeback if she and WWE agree on a contract.One of the ways Triple H and Co. can pull off Paige's potential return is by revealing her as Lilly. The former Divas Champion's popularity will allow the creative team to make the storyline even bigger.#1. Abadon could be a great fit for this roleAbadon recently left AEW and is a free agent. During her AEW tenure, she played an eerie gimmick and captured fans' attention with her unique presentation. The Living Dead Girl's character makes her a great fit for the role of Lilly in World Wrestling Entertainment.The pair of Bliss and Abadon has much potential, and they could deliver several memorable storylines together. Moreover, it could be a great way for the ex-AEW star's potential debut in the Triple H-led company.