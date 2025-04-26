WWE WrestleMania 41 had one of the most controversial endings in the history of the premium live event. Some fans enjoyed the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, but others thought it was awful.

However, almost everybody agrees with one thing: it is a new era for the Undisputed WWE Title. John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to capture the belt, but he didn't do it fairly. On the contrary, Cena not only cheated, but he also had external help.

Rapper Travis Scott showed up in the closing moments of the match. After making an incredibly long entrance, he distracted Cody and teased hitting the 39-year-old with the championship, only to eat a Cross Rhodes. Cena then capitalized on this and defeated The American Nightmare.

Clearly, Cody is outnumbered even without The Rock around. Who can potentially step up to help The American Nightmare? This article will take a look at a handful of names who may team up with Rhodes to counteract Scott moving forward. The list also includes a name from outside the pro wrestling business.

Below are four stars who can team up with Cody Rhodes to face John Cena and Travis Scott:

#4. Metro Boomin could join Cody's side in WWE

Metro Boomin isn't known for his work in a pro wrestling ring. In fact, he isn't a pro wrestler at all. Instead, he is probably best known for beats and being tied with names such as Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Still, he isn't completely new to the pro wrestling world. For months leading up to WWE Bad Blood last year, Metro participated in skits alongside Cody Rhodes to hype up the event. The two now appear to be friends.

Since Travis Scott is in the music industry and not a traditional wrestler, it will make sense for Cody to recruit somebody from a similar background: Metro Boomin. Together, they could match up well against Travis and John Cena.

#3. Oba Femi has mentioned John Cena in the past

Oba Femi is an absolute gem of a pro wrestler. Despite still being new to WWE, he is already a former NXT North American Champion and the reigning NXT Champion. Many fans are already calling him the best Triple Threat Match wrestler ever, thanks to his catalog of excellent bouts.

Femi recently discussed his dream match against John Cena in a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast. He noted that while he would love to wrestle the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, it is unlikely.

That can change if Cody selects Oba to be his partner. Both men call themselves "the captain" of their brands, so it will be interesting to see how they get along. Plus, The Ruler could have his dream encounter with Cena and easily neutralize Travis Scott. If The Rock tried to get involved, Oba would likely dominate him, too.

#2. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes could be unlikely allies

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's top stars. He is a multi-time world champion and is one of the most compelling personalities. Once Triple H took over the creative regime and allowed Drew to be himself, The Scottish Warrior truly became the star fans had been waiting to see for years.

While The American Nightmare and The Scottish Psychopath have no love lost for each other, Drew did recently bury John Cena on social media. He took shots at the Undisputed WWE Champion and even Travis Scott.

Drew is nothing but strong in his convictions. Despite lingering issues between himself and Cody, the two could become unlikely allies to take down John Cena and prevent The Face That Runs The Place from ruining pro wrestling.

#1. Randy Orton clearly has issues with John Cena

Randy Orton is an all-time great. As a 14-time World Champion, The Viper is one of the most decorated performers ever. He has also held mid-card and tag team gold. Orton has also headlined WrestleMania. He has done almost everything there is to do.

It is safe to say that The Viper has some issues with John Cena. Even before SmackDown last night, Orton nailed Cena with an RKO on this week's RAW. The two then had a tense verbal exchange on the blue brand's show.

Cena and Orton are set to clash at Backlash, but either before or after that, Randy and Cody may once again team up to neutralize the reigning champion and the rapper. Travis Scott would have no hope trying to neutralize Randy, allowing Cody to gain a measure of revenge on John Cena.

