Drew McIntyre sends a message after John Cena turns heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Image credits - Drew McIntyre and WWE
McIntyre will not be pleased with his Elimination Chamber result

Drew McIntyre didn't mince any words after John Cena shocked the world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Scottish Warrior was also a participant in the Men's Chamber match. However, much to the fans' shock, he was the first to be eliminated after being rolled up by Damian Priest. He quickly got his revenge, though, by hitting a Claymore on Priest, allowing Logan Paul to take him out moments later.

John Cena would go on to win the Chamber match. It was the happenings after the contest, however, that got the fans buzzing. The legend turned heel for the first time in over two decades and aligned with The Rock to brutally attack Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre has now reacted to the developments on his X/Twitter account. He addressed both his loss and Cena's heel turn by calling him a "hypocrite."

"Cena the Hypocrite Travis Scott existing And another roll up," he wrote.

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Drew McIntyre after he suffered another setback at the Totonoto premium live event. By the looks of it, he could be heading toward a match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. The two men have been trading barbs for several weeks, and the events at Elimination Chamber have only further laid the seeds for a blockbuster showdown between them.

