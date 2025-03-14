4 Stipulations WWE must bring back at WrestleMania 41

WWE's biggest premium live event of the year is quickly approaching. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut's biggest show every year is WrestleMania, and the 41st edition is set to air next month.

More specifically, World Wrestling Entertainment will host WrestleMania live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. Needless to say, fans are pretty excited for the upcoming show.

So far, four big matches have been confirmed. This includes Jey Uso vs. Gunther, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY. However, the latter could be changed, as Rhea could be added to the lineup.

No major stipulation matches have been booked for WrestleMania so far, but several big-time bouts could be brought back for The Show of Shows. This article will examine four major stipulations that could and should be brought back for WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Hell in a Cell Match could be brought back for a major WWE feud

The Hell in a Cell Match is one of the most iconic stipulation bouts ever. WWE first introduced it in 1997 when Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker went one-on-one.

The most recent iteration of the Hell in a Cell Match took place at Bad Blood this past fall. Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had one of the best matches in WWE history inside the dangerous structure, and it brought a new life to the gimmick match.

While many fans expect Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to clash at WrestleMania, a more exciting option would be for The Prizefighter and Sami Zayn to fight one last time, this time in a Hell in a Cell Match. The bout would certainly be fitting for their intense rivalry.

#3. The Iron Man Match has been absent for a long time

The Iron Man Match is a stipulation that first debuted on television in 1996. The brainchild of Pat Patterson, the WWE stipulation is simple. Superstars battle it out for a specific period and get as many falls as possible before time expires.

In the debut edition in 1996, Bret Hart faced Shawn Michaels. They battled for 60 minutes, and neither man won a fall over the other before time expired. This led to the two going into overtime, where Shawn Michaels finally earned a fall and thus won the WWE Championship.

The stipulation is rarely used now. The last time the company booked an Iron Man Match was on NXT UK four years ago. It should be brought back quickly, and WrestleMania would be the perfect place. Somebody like Gunther would flourish in the match type.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could be locked in a shark cage again

The Shark Cage Match is typically a standard wrestling match in WWE. Two competitors battle in the ring with the usual rules applied to the standard bouts fans see every week.

The twist with this stipulation is that a third individual, often a manager or annoying heel, is suspended in the air in a shark cage while the match continues. For example, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley battled it out last year, with Dominik Mysterio hung over the aisleway locked in the cage.

With how Dominik Mysterio always interferes in Liv Morgan's matches, he could once again be suspended in a shark cage, this time at WrestleMania. Of course, this depends on whether Liv Morgan has a major match at The Show of Shows.

#1. The Three Stages Of Hell Match could return

The Three Stages of Hell Match is a unique concept. In some ways, it is similar to a standard Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match that WWE fans often see, but this one has a unique twist.

Each fall of the Three Stages of Hell Match has a different stipulation. For example, the first-ever WWE bout featured Triple H and Steve Austin battling it out in 2001. The first fall was a standard singles match, the second was a Street Fight, and the final was a Steel Cage Match.

Four more of these matches have been booked in the years since then, featuring stars such as Adam Cole, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels. The stipulation could and should be brought back in a big way, perhaps at WrestleMania 41.

