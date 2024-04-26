4 Superstars who can be the #1 WWE Draft pick tonight

The April 26, 2024, episode of SmackDown will mark the first day of this year's annual WWE Draft. This year is quite special, as NXT stars may also be involved in the process. Since the blue brand will pick the first star on Friday, they will look to secure the services of a top talent.

Several stars from RAW and SmackDown are eligible to be drafted tonight. Former champions like Seth Rollins, Alpha Academy, Sheamus, Liv Morgan, and more could change brands. While they are certainly prominent names and any brand would be lucky to have them, the Friday show could opt for other stars.

In this list, we will look at four superstars SmackDown could choose as their number one draft pick tonight.

#4 WWE SmackDown could ensure that Bianca Belair remains with them

WWE's women's locker room across the three brands is stacked with top talents, but it's no secret that Bianca Belair is among the names despite not being a champion.

SmackDown's women's division will lose a major star if Belair goes to RAW. Another reason The EST should remain on the brand is due to her recent alliance with Jade Cargill. Both women have incredible chemistry and could produce a compelling storyline in the coming months.

#3 SmackDown will lose a lot if Randy Orton goes to RAW

Another star that has elevated the SmackDown roster is Randy Orton. All three brands will want to recruit The Viper due to his drawing power and decorated resume. Since SmackDown will have the first pick on Friday, they should look to retain Orton's services.

The Apex Predator has made a lot of enemies on the brand, but also some friends, notably Kevin Owens. Since The Prizefighter is entangled in a feud with The Bloodline, Orton could help his partner against the heel group.

#2 AJ Styles has been a staple name of SmackDown

One star that has become synonymous with the blue brand is AJ Styles. Since joining the company, he has had a lot of memorable moments on the Friday show. In a way, he has become the face of the brand without being a world champion.

Styles should stay on SmackDown and be the number one pick because he will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WWE Backlash. The American Nightmare will most likely remain on the blue brand, and it would be hard to continue their feud if they were on separate brands.

#1 It would be no surprise to see The Bloodline be the number one WWE Draft pick

The power dynamics in The Bloodline changed a lot after WrestleMania XL. In Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa took charge, kicked out Jimmy Uso, and added Tama Tonga. Although The Head of the Table will most likely not appear tonight, his presence will be felt as he is also eligible to be drafted.

Since The Judgment Day will likely remain on RAW due to Damian Priest's status, it's more likely that The Bloodline will stay on SmackDown. There would be no top faction on the brand's roster if they left. Hence, the Samoan stable could be the number one pick on Friday.

