Is Roman Reigns set to make his first WWE appearance after WrestleMania loss? Exploring his 2024 Draft status

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE programming since his loss at WrestleMania XL, but many theorize that could change for the upcoming Draft. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

In 2020, Roman Reigns began his run as one of the most notable and memorable champions in WWE history. After holding the Undisputed WWE Championship for more than 1300 days, he dropped the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, despite help from The Bloodline. Fans have not seen The Tribal Chief since then, but it was announced that he is eligible for the upcoming Draft.

Will The Trible Chief be on SmackDown this week?

The first night of the 2024 WWE Draft will occur on tomorrow's Friday Night SmackDown, and Roman Reigns is shown to be one of the stars eligible to be drafted. However, he is not the only absent star shown in the graphic. Joining him is Seth Rollins, who is also out of action due to an injury. The likes of CM Punk and Braun Strowman are also qualified to be drafted despite being on the sidelines.

Additionally, the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the location of tomorrow's SmackDown, does not advertise The Tribal Chief. Some of the stars they are currently advertising are Randy Orton, The Bloodline, Rey Mysterio, and more. So it looks like we will not get to see Reigns this Friday.

When could fans possibly see Roman Reigns on WWE television again?

While it's unlikely for fans to see The Head of the Table any time soon on television or premium live events, he could be set for a major return in The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It has been rumored that Roman Reigns could return on the go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam, which will be on August 2, 2024, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

What has happened to The Bloodline since Roman Reigns' absence?

Despite The Tribal Chief's absence from WWE programming, The Bloodline has remained active and continues to capture fans with their current presentation. After WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa seemingly assumed the leadership position and kicked out Jimmy Uso with the help of Tama Tonga. Most recently, they have targeted Kevin Owens.

It would be interesting to see what will happen to The Head of the Table once he returns to WWE programming.