4 superstars who can return on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW this week will take place from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. As this week's show is the last stop of the red brand before Elimination Chamber, it will have some major staredowns between the superstars.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has already announced two big matches ahead of the show. Pearce said that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from the New Day will clash with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in a tag team match.

Also, new WWE signee Penta will be in a Triple Threat match against Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser. Since the show is also moving towards WrestleMania 41, there can be a few surprising returns also.

This listicle will enumerate four superstars who can return on tonight's episode of RAW.

#4. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Adam Pearce also announced that the fans will hear from Rhea Ripley ahead of her crucial title defense against IYO SKY on the March 3 edition of RAW. Even though The Eradicator is not expected to compete in any match at Elimination Chamber, she can mark her presence on the show tonight to address her issues with SKY.

Ripley will face the Damage CTRL leader, in a one-on-one match on the red brand after Elimination Chamber. However, this match wasn't announced by Adam Pearce, but by Mami herself.

Since Ripley had accidentally caused SKY to lose the Elimination Chamber qualifier match on RAW against Liv Morgan, she went out of her way to hand over a title match to The Genius of the Sky. It remains to be seen how the battle between the two superstars will turn out after Elimination Chamber.

#3. Jade Cargill

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill could also return on RAW this week to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The 32-year-old superstar was attacked on SmackDown by unknown assailants in November last year and hasn't appeared on WWE TV since.

Since there is a suspicion that Morgan and Raquel are the attackers, Jade Cargill can return on RAW tonight and reveal what happened. She has been out of action since then and it has been speculated that Cargill may return before WrestleMania 41.

#2. Becky Lynch

The former WWE Women's World Champion has been rumored to return since RAW's debut episode on Netflix early this year. She was slated to return on the January 6 episode of RAW, but for some reason, her return was postponed.

The Man can, however, return on RAW tonight and confront Liv Morgan. Becky has unfinished business with The Judgment Day member, and she can go out to settle the scores with the 30-year-old superstar.

#1. Paul Heyman

The Wiseman also hasn't been seen since Royal Rumble. He was last seen accompanying a dejected Roman Reigns after his Royal Rumble elimination and the subsequent attack by Seth Rollins outside the ring.

Paul Heyman can return on Monday Night RAW tonight and reveal Roman Reigns' future appearance or can give an update on his injury. The Big Dog surely won't miss WrestleMania 41 and can return before the big event. He can also return at Elimination Chamber to take out Seth Rollins for injuring him. The two can then head for a major clash at WrestleMania 41.

