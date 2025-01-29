4 Superstars who should challenge Cody Rhodes if they win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is rapidly approaching, and fan interest is at an all-time high. According to WrestleTix, well over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the massive premium live event, making it the biggest Royal Rumble ever.

The show always has a lot of intrigue going in, as the winners of each Royal Rumble Match can then go on to challenge for a world championship in the main event of WrestleMania. The Men's Royal Rumble Match, for example, is particularly stacked.

The likes of Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Penta, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins have already announced they'll be in the bout. This means Cody Rhodes and Gunther will likely be watching closely.

In fact, whoever wins the Men's Royal Rumble Match could go on to challenge Cody for his world title, and given his star power, arguably should. This article will take a look at four big names entering the bout who should challenge The American Nightmare if they win instead of Gunther.

#4. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes put on a clinic on the mic

CM Punk has been back in WWE for well over a year now, and it still feels surreal. The Straight Edge Superstar infamously walked out in 2014, but over a decade later, he is back in the mix as a top star.

Last night, The Second City Saint and The American Nightmare had a major segment on WWE RAW. In the main event, the two had a verbal exchange that gave fans goosebumps. They truly delivered something special.

In fact, the promo exchange was so good that if CM Punk does win the belt, he should absolutely challenge Cody at WrestleMania. While a bout with Gunther would be great, the promos between Rhodes and Punk each week could be out of this world.

#3. Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes is a dream WWE feud

Randy Orton is one of the best wrestlers in modern WWE history, having won 14 world titles. Unfortunately, he has been out of action for a while after Kevin Owens hit a brutal Piledriver, which shocked the world

The Viper and The American Nightmare go back a long way in WWE. Randy was Cody's first feud, and they were later united in The Legacy. Since Cody returned to the promotion, it has been well established that they're friends, and Cody sees Randy as a mentor.

Technically, The Viper hasn't been announced for the Royal Rumble Match. Still, many expect him to be back in action soon, and this would be a perfect spot for him to return. If he were to win the bout, Cody and Randy going one-on-one at WrestleMania makes sense, and it would be a dream rivalry.

#2. John Cena could have one last shot at greatness

John Cena is a wrestling icon. He is a 16-time world champion in WWE and has carried the company on his back for years. He has also become a major star in Hollywood, both on the big screen and on television and streaming.

Unfortunately, 2025 is the year wrestling fans say goodbye to John Cena. The WWE legend will wrap up his career with his last-ever match in December. Before that, however, he'll be entering the Royal Rumble.

Cena has one last chance at true greatness. If he wins the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he can main event WrestleMania one last time and potentially get his 17th world title win. Challenging Cody would be the biggest bout possible and certainly the most memorable.

#1. Penta vs. Cody Rhodes would be fantastic

Penta is all WWE! The luchador joined the Sports Entertainment juggernaut after years of honing his craft in AAA, TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and All Elite Wrestling. He has also been a total hit since joining the company.

Since debuting, Penta has already won two major bouts. He first defeated Chad Gable and later pinned Pete Dunne. Now, the new WWE star has revealed that he intends to enter the Royal Rumble Match.

Supposing Penta manages to win the bout, he should challenge Cody. This isn't because of Rhodes' star power, however. Both men helped build AEW up and have since joined World Wrestling Entertainment. The two former AEW stars clashing on the grandest stage with the biggest audience possible would be incredible.

