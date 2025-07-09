4 superstars who could cost Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will lock horns in a singles match. The bout was set after McIntyre returned on SmackDown last week. The Scottish Warrior mocked Orton for not seizing the moment while threatening Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions Cody Rhodes. This led to The Viper striking McIntyre with an RKO, setting up the match.

Will the match be just a one-off or be the beginning of a larger storyline? We don’t know at the moment, but WWE could certainly use the clash to craft one. This article will take a look at four different superstars who could cost Randy Orton the win in Atlanta.

#4 Cody Rhodes

At Night of Champions, during the final round of the King of the Ring tournament, Rhodes hinted at a possible heel turn. The American Nightmare turning heel is something fans want to see, and his offense against Randy Orton hinted at it. This was not your average Rhodes match as he targeted The Viper’s weak spots, with the commentary team and even McIntyre pointing it out.

Could WWE be foreshadowing a heel turn? Well, if Rhodes comes out to finish The Apex Predator at Saturday Night’s Main Event, then the answer will be yes. The American Nightmare has already given himself the moniker of King Nightmare on social media, which would fit well with his turn.

#3 Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes was once the top star on NXT with a bright future on the main roster. However, since he was drafted to SmackDown, he hasn't really had any direction. The former NXT Champion has shared the ring with Randy Orton on a few occasions, all of which he lost.

So, Hayes' interruption of The Viper's match against McIntyre could be the perfect way of getting some revenge while setting up a new feud.

Hayes has proven to be talented in the ring, but the lack of a good feud with an established star has relegated him to the mid-card. This could also help set up a big showdown at SummerSlam 2025. The 14-time world champion could easily put the young star over in a series of bouts, much like Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar.

#2 Aleister Black

Since his return to WWE, Aleister Black hasn’t had much to do. While he was getting into a feud with R-Truth and Damian Priest, the story didn't seem to go anywhere.

The sudden feud with no build or story between the three men seems to be pointless filler. However, if Black targets Randy Orton, fans would immediately be invested. Especially considering the Viper has been claiming that the voices in his head have returned.

Black, who has the gimmick of being gothic and controlling, could use his attacks and provocation to unleash heel Orton. This would be a feud based on storytelling. Both men are brilliant in the ring and also in wrestling psychology. Having Black try to manipulate The Viper into going rogue would be a great move for both men.

#1 Ron Killings (R-Truth) costs Randy Orton

Coming back to the feud that never went anywhere, Ron Killings. This is the same man who cost Orton his title match against John Cena at Backlash. However, the Legend Killer never got any real resolution to this.

Truth received an RKO for trying to help his childhood hero, but didn't do anything further despite losing a title opportunity. Seeing as how he has exploded in fame since his return to the company following his release, WWE could capitalize on Truth's newfound popularity with a feud against Orton.

Having Killings come out at Saturday Night’s Main Event to help McIntyre win against Orton would blow the roof off, much like at Money in the Bank. This could lead to a few matches before the big blow-off at SummerSlam. Both men will be elevated by this feud, and it will be interesting to see a heel Randy Orton beatdown on a babyface Truth.

