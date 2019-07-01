4 Superstars that WWE should build Paul Heyman's Raw around

Paul Heyman will be in charge of the creative on Raw.

Last week, WWE announced the Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown - a newly created position. They would oversee the creative process of their respective shows, while still reporting to Vince McMahon. This news sent the internet wrestling community ablaze, mainly with optimism. And with the experience that both Heyman and Bischoff have to offer, things could be looking up for the company.

It came off as a massive statement of intent from WWE, as they are willing to take such measures to ensure that the product will improve heading into the fall.

Paul Heyman will take over the primary creative duties of Monday Night Raw. He does have some history in a similar role as he was the head of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in the 1990s. Heyman was also the creative head for Smackdown at the start of the initial brand split.

That was one of the greatest periods in the history of the Blue brand. A bucketload of stars were created during that time, with the 'Smackdown Six' standing out. If Heyman is allowed a certain amount of creative freedom and control, Raw could be in for some drastic improvement.

The Advocate generally has his finger on the pulse and is very much in touch with the evolution of the wrestling business. He will know what needs to be done to create a compelling wrestling program.

Heyman's Raw would likely have a more sporty feel to it, with more competitive matches and better in-ring quality. That was what made Smackdown so good from late 2002 to early 2003. This could seriously be the catalyst to many new stars being created at a time when WWE couldn't create nearly enough of them.

Here are four WWE superstars that Paul Heyman's Raw should be built around.

#4 Brock Lesnar

Heyman is likely to keep his client close to him.

It was mentioned that Paul Heyman will continue to be the advocate of Brock Lesnar and with the new role, it has become increasingly likely that Lesnar will remain on Monday nights as well. While he might eventually end up moving to Smackdown at some point, the Beast looks set to have one more reign of dominance on the Red brand. He provides some much-needed legitimacy to the product and will certainly be a big part of Heyman's project on the red brand.

Brock Lesnar is expected to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins in the near future, and while another title reign for the part-timer would be tiresome, this would be a great opportunity for Paul Heyman to groom the next big star on Raw as he gets ready to dethrone the Beast.

After all, having one established star is not enough any more. Expect Heyman to keep his client as close as possible to his show.

