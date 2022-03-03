4 Superstars Vince McMahon could push as the next Brock Lesnar

In 2002, Vince McMahon introduced the world to a future megastar in the form of Brock Lesnar. While the likes of John Cena and Batista had to struggle in the initial stages of their careers, Brock launched straight into superstardom.

The WWE Chairman was astounded by The Beast's aura at such a young age. Vince was sure Brock could reach unimaginable heights if given the proper backing.

Many talented performers on the current roster could be The Next Big Thing in WWE. If Vince McMahon decides to give them a consistent push, they can indeed reach Brock Lesnar's level of success.

In this article, let's look at four WWE Superstars Vince McMahon can push as the next Brock Lesnar:

#4. Austin Theory can be the next face of WWE

Since being called up to the main roster, Austin Theory has featured prominently on WWE TV. He's one of the fastest rising stars on the current WWE roster and is constantly involved in high-profile storylines.

Vince McMahon has been keeping a close eye on Austin Theory's progress on the red brand. The WWE Chairman has participated in numerous entertaining segments with the young superstar to help him get over. Vince McMahon seems to be high on Austin Theory, which is an excellent sign for his future.

#3. Vince McMahon seems to be impressed with Von Wagner

Von Wagner (fka Cal Bloom) first appeared on the main roster in April 2020, when he faced Sheamus in a one-sided contest on SmackDown. Although the 27-year-old didn't win the match, he left a lasting impression on Vince McMahon.

Several reports revealed Mr. McMahon sees a "future WrestleMania main eventer" in Wagner. Those claims strengthened when Wagner got the chance to compete for the NXT Championship in his very first match on the developmental brand.

While Von still has a lot to learn, his progress on NXT 2.0 has been decent so far. His heel persona has helped him connect with the audience. If he keeps firing on all cylinders consistently, Wagner can undoubtedly become the next face of WWE.

#2. Gable Steveson seems to have a bright future in WWE

Soon after his historic victory at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, WWE signed American gold medalist Gable Steveson to a NIL contract. During the 2021 Draft, Steveson got drafted to RAW.

Although he's yet to make his in-ring debut, Steveson's already touted for a successful WWE run. The 21-year-old easily fits the mold of how Vince McMahon sees a traditional WWE Superstar.

His success at the collegiate level made people draw parallels between Steveson and Lesnar. Interestingly, The Beast Incarnate's advice played a significant role in Steveson signing with WWE.

It won't be long before we see the Olympian wreak havoc on the main roster. Who knows, Gable might even surpass Brock Lesnar to become the youngest WWE Champion in history.

#1. Bron Breakker is destined to be a future megastar

ѕнαυяуα @xshauryaa gimme a yessir in the replies if you're on the bron breakker hype train gimme a yessir in the replies if you're on the bron breakker hype train https://t.co/UbsK8Lsl1b

In recent memory, there hasn't been another rookie that has left a more significant impact on the WWE Universe than Bron Breakker.

The 23-year-old made his debut last year during the season premiere of NXT 2.0. Since then, he's been at the top of his game, besting veterans such as Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and L.A. Knight.

It didn't take him long to taste championship gold as he dethroned Tommaso Ciampa at NXT's New Year's Evil to become the new NXT Champion.

Many greats like Kurt Angle, Booker T, and Jim Cornette have praised Breakker. His charismatic personality and explosiveness give him an edge over the rest of the NXT roster.

If Vince McMahon is looking for a worthy successor to Brock Lesnar, he shouldn't look any further than Bron Breakker.

Edited by Abhinav Singh