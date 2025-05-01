4 Superstars who could replace Roman Reigns at WWE Backlash

WWE's next big premium live event is almost here. The 20th edition of Backlash will take place in St. Louis on May 10.

The show is already set to feature several major stars such as Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, John Cena, and Randy Orton. However, there is one superstar who will seemingly miss the event.

According to reports, it is unlikely that Roman Reigns will be on the card. Despite never being advertised, this is a surprise to some, as there was a belief that he would team up with CM Punk to take on the newly formed duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the PLE. The heel pair, of course, would be managed by Paul Heyman.

However, just because the OTC is potentially missing the show, it doesn't mean he can't be replaced. The aforementioned bout could still take place, just with somebody else filling in for Roman Reigns.

This article will take a look at four stars who can replace the OG Bloodline leader in the potential tag team match at Backlash:

#4. Sami Zayn has issues with the WWE stable

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved figures in WWE. He is a likable underdog who always fights for what he believes in, even if it hurts him in the process. His desire to do the right thing never wavers.

The Underdog From The Underground has ties to Roman Reigns. Despite being enemies in the past, the two have mutual respect, thanks to being part of the OG Bloodline, one of WWE's biggest stables ever.

Sami could step up and be CM Punk's potential partner instead of Roman for that reason, but also because of what happened on this week's RAW. Zayn was brutally attacked by Rollins and Breakker. With that in mind, if healthy, Sami may team up with Punk and seek revenge on the heels.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could return and replace Roman Reigns

Ilja Dragunov is an intense and physical superstar who has held gold on both WWE NXT and NXT UK. The Russian star is currently a member of the Monday Night RAW roster.

The Mad Dragon hasn't been seen on WWE television since September 2024. Not too long after he was called up to the main roster, Ilja suffered an injury during a live event match against the then-World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

While most fans would assume that Ilja would return to seek revenge on The Ring General, he could set a different goal for himself. Ilja may see the rise of Breakker and Rollins and realize that he has to step up to take them down. If he is medically fit to return to the ring, Dragunov can be the man who stands by Punk's side.

#2. Penta and Bron Breakker have had issues on RAW

Penta is one of the best luchadors in the world of pro wrestling. He had great success in numerous other companies before joining WWE, including partners or TKO subsidiaries, such as TNA Wrestling and AAA.

The masked marvel has ties to CM Punk, as both men were in All Elite Wrestling at the same time before The Second City Saint's controversial departure in 2023. However, that isn't where his potential link to this story ends.

During the Road to WrestleMania, Penta had his fair share of issues with Bron Breakker. The two blew up at each other multiple times, and there is clearly tension there. Now that Breakker has aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, Cero Miedo may step up to shut all of them up.

#1. Rusev could step up

Rusev is a Bulgarian pro wrestler who has found a lot of success in WWE in the past. He is a former United States Champion who even clashed with John Cena at WrestleMania. The Bulgarian Brute was a major figure on RAW and SmackDown during the mid-to-late 2010s before being released from the promotion in April 2020.

He spent over four years in All Elite Wrestling, where he competed as Miro. Many believed he would be a major success on Collision when CM Punk was running the show. Sadly, the former WWE star was never utilized well by AEW.

Now that he's back in World Wrestling Entertainment, Rusev may be booked in a major story immediately. Though he has returned as a heel, the former TNT Champion may shockingly turn babyface in the coming week and align with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a potential tag team match in St. Louis.

