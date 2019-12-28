4 Superstars who have won both WWE US and IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Andrade recently captured the WWE US Title at The MSG

At the recent WWE Live Event inside the iconic Madison Square Garden arena, Andrade won his first championship defeating Rey Mysterio and captured the WWE United States Championship in shocking fashion.

Andrade now joins a very elite list of superstars who have captured the WWE US Title and New Japan Pro Wrestling's IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

The IWGP IC Championship was first established in the year 2011 and since then the title has been held by the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Minoru Suzuki among other notable Japanese wrestling legends. Notable gaijin stars in the form of Kenny Omega, Michael Elgin, and current champ Jay White have also held the IWGP IC Title throughout the years.

On the other hand, the WWE US Championship has been held by some of the biggest names in the Pro Wrestling business including the likes of John Cena, Bret Hart, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens among other notable names.

In this list we'll take an in-depth look at an elite list of superstars who have won both the WWE United States and IWGP Intercontinental Championship throughout their Pro Wrestling career.

#4 Andrade

La Sombra as the IWGP IC Champion

One of the hottest superstars in CMLL history, Andrade AKA La Sombra made his mark in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. In January 2013, La Sombra along with other big names from CMLL took part in the three-day Fantastica Mania event and on night two, he unsuccessfully challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

However, almost four months later, La Sombra faced Nakamura once again for the IWGP IC Championship, this time in Mexico City and eventually defeated 'The King of Strong Style' to win the title belt. In doing so, La Sombra also became the first Mexican superstar to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

At last night's WWE Live Event at The Garden, Andrade also captured the WWE US Championship, which was his first ever title win on the WWE main roster.

1 / 4 NEXT