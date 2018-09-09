Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Superstars who should be the next Intercontinental Champion

Thomas Lowson
09 Sep 2018

Rolli
Rollins, after winning his first Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34

At WrestleMania 34, Seth Rollins became the third and final member of the Shield to capture the Intercontinental Championship, defeating Finn Bálor and then-champion The Miz.

In June, Dolph Ziggler upset the Architect to win the title, and successfully retained the gold in a 30-minute Iron Man match in the main event of Extreme Rules, before losing the title back to Rollins at Summerslam 2018.

But now with rumors of Rollins being injured, the future of the prestigious title is left up in the air. If Rollins does need to take a considerable amount of time off, the title will have to be vacated.

Even if Rollins will just need a few weeks away, a swift title change would do him wonders and could provide a breath of fresh air to the Red brand's mid-card division.

Here are four superstars who should be the next WWE Intercontinental Champion.

#1 Bobby Lashley

Lashley
Lashley returned to WWE in April, on the night after WrestleMania 34

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley returned to the WWE, after a 11-year hiatus.

Already a former ECW Champion, and a successful star in IMPACT, many fans expected Lashley to be rocked straight for a title.

Many fans speculated that the former serviceman would challenge then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the coveted title.

Instead, Lashley has feuded with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, but with no title involved.

Most recently, he has crossed paths with former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

A rather embarrassing feud with Zayn, in particular, a segment involving Lashley's 'sisters' have left many fans with a sour taste in their mouth.

Capturing the white strap would be a welcome change, and show that Lashley does mean business now that he is back in the WWE.



