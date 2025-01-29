4 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is just days away. The marquee event will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 30-man and woman battle royals are two of the most thrilling contests of the year. It is known for featuring some sensational debuts of new superstars and the return of former stars.

This year, the contest is going to be an eye-feast as legends like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre will participate in the rumble. Apart from these veterans competing, there might also be a few debuts that take place this weekend.

This article will discuss four superstars who might make their debut in WWE at Royal Rumble:

#4. Hikuleo might be a surprise pick at Royal Rumble

The debut of the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) star Hikuleo in WWE is highly anticipated for this year's Royal Rumble. He is the nephew and adopted son of Haku and is the younger brother of current Bloodline member Tama Tonga.

Hikuleo left NJPW in June last year, and it was reported that he had signed with WWE in September. However, the creative team of WWE still hasn't brought him to either NXT or the main roster.

Hikuleo might make his debut at Royal Rumble and later be added to Bloodline 2.0 by Jacob Fatu as Tonga Loa is currently out of action, and Solo Sikoa is also off TV for some time.

#3. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace has left TNA and signed a new deal with WWE as reported by Fightful Select. She is highly anticipated to make her official WWE debut at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

In fact, it would be a re-debut of Jordynne Grace in the Stamford-based promotion since she made an appearance in the Rumble last year. However, she was then under contract with TNA and participated in the battle royal because of the collaboration deal between WWE and TNA.

Not only Rumble, she also made an appearance at WWE NXT where she squared off against NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez in a losing attempt at NXT Battleground on June 9, 2024. If she enters the Rumble match this year, it would be a full-fledged debut for Jordynne Grace as she will now be a full-time member of the WWE roster.

#2. Former TNA star Josh Alexander

The two-time TNA World Champion Josh Alexander's WWE debut is highly anticipated as his contract with TNA is about to expire in the next few weeks. The chances of his coming to WWE increased further as he quit TNA after losing the "I Quit" match against Mike Santana at TNA Genesis on January 19.

Just like Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander can also make his WWE debut at Royal Rumble, and after his contract expires, he can sign a full-term deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently said that it's either WWE or AEW for Alexander. It remains to be seen if he will make his debut on February 1.

#1. Real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu

Son of late WWE legend Umaga, Zilla Fatu, is highly anticipated to make his WWE debut at Royal Rumble this year. The 25-year-old star is already a big deal at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW).

It was also rumored that he had signed a WWE ID contract a few months back, and this led many fans to wonder if the ROW star is headed to the Stamford-based promotion. Unlike Hikuleo, Zilla Fatu hasn't officially signed with the company but he might be the surprise pick of Triple H for the men's battle royal on February 1, 2025.

