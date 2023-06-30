4 surprises that could happen on the last WWE SmackDown just before Money in the Bank - Former world champion to finally return?

A special edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on June 30. The big show is set to take place live from The O2 Arena in London, England, although fans in the United States will watch it on tape delay at the typical 8 PM EST start time on FOX.

With thousands of enthralled British fans set to pack the arena, this will certainly be a SmackDown that can't be missed. In addition to the exciting venue and location of the show, a handful of major matches and segments have already been announced.

Logan Paul is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect and Roman Reigns will return. Additionally, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will defend their tag team gold against Pretty Deadly. In another title bout, Charlotte Flair will challenge Asuka for her coveted belt.

With so much announced, fans have a lot to look forward to. Still, there could be even more intrigue on the blue brand ahead of Money in the Bank tomorrow. What big surprises could await those watching Fridy Night SmackDown?

Below are four surprises that could happen on the last WWE SmackDown just before Money in the Bank.

#4. Bray Wyatt could finally return to television

Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt has been missing from television for quite awhile now. He made his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2023 last year in a moment that excited fans all over the world. He then introduced the world to the mysterious Uncle Howdy.

Unfortunately, things began going awry. He had a match with LA Knight that underwhelmed many before starting a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two were seemingly going to clash at WrestleMania 39, but undisclosed health issue caused The Eater of Worlds to vanish before the big WWE event.

Many fans have been eager to see him return. If he is set to show back up, he could end up being part of Friday Night SmackDown, the same brand he had been apart of prior to his absence. Could he target Bobby Lashley tonight and conclude the story they started earlier this year? Fans will have to wait and see.

#3. A new match could be announced for Money in the Bank 2023

Seven big-time matches have been confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday. Naturally, this includes both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, which are one of the biggest hooks for the show.

Beyond those two bouts, The Bloodline Civil War tag team match, a World Heavyweight Championship match, a WWE Women's Tag Team Titles match, and two other singles bouts are set to be on the card. While everything is certainly exciting, the company may add one more match to the lineup.

If World Wrestling Entertainment does choose to increase the card size of Money in the Bank to eight matches instead of seven, it'll likely be revealed on SmackDown. Could Austin Theory defend his United States Title? Could a bout involving Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair be added to the lineup? Fans may find out following the blue brand's latest show.

#2. A WWE championship could change hands

As noted, two big title matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown. Asuka will defend her gold against Charlotte Flair and Pretty Deadly will challenge for the Unified Tag Team Titles. Could fans be shocked via a major title change?

Pretty Deadly, a tag team comprised of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince, have plenty of experience in the tag team ranks. They've won gold on NXT UK and NXT, which makes a win against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens very possible. Winning gold in their native country could be an exciting move that shocks fans all over the world.

Charlotte Flair is hoping to win the WWE Women's Championship. She's quickly approaching her goal of 16 world titles and defeating Asuka to get one step closer could be in the cards. While many fans are tired of seeing Flair as the champion, a win is not unrealistic, even if it would be a surprise.

#1. Drew McIntyre could shockingly appear

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's return has been bandied about and rumored for months. He first disappeared from television following WrestleMania 39. While there was initially speculation that his absence was due to an illness or health issue of some kind, other rumors popped up since.

The Scottish Warrior is allegedly unhappy with his creative direction in WWE. Additionally, his contract is set to expire next year. There seemed to be some kind of issues brewing between the two parties, but Drew did end up representing the company on charity efforts recently, possibly indicating the two sides have reconnected.

Many fans are hoping to see the former WWE Champion appear at Money in the Bank. While that's possible, an exciting surprise could be for him to show up on Friday instead. He is technically a RAW superstar, but he could always jump ship back to the blue brand if that's the direction the company wants to take.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes