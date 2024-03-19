4 tag team partners for Matt Hardy if he competes at WWE WrestleMania 40

Matt Hardy is a legend in WWE. He first began wrestling back in 1992 and ended up competing in a variety of enhancement matches for the Titanic Wrestling Company in the next few years. In 1998, he and his brother Jeff Hardy signed a full-time deal with the promotion.

The Team Xtreme member has also had an on-again off-again relationship with the promotion. He has been in and out several times, with his most recent exit taking place in 2020. He has been with All Elite Wrestling ever since. That could be changing, however, as his contract is expiring and there's no news on whether he'll reach a new deal with the promotion.

Many fans think he may return home to World Wrestling Entertainment. This is especially true after he was sighted in the crowd during RAW. If he does return, he could end up appearing at WrestleMania. More specifically, he might be in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for The Judgment Day's tag team gold.

While his normal partner Jeff Hardy is unlikely to be clear of his All Elite Wrestling contract in time for the event, Matt could appear alongside a different partner. This article will take a look at a handful of names he could team up with instead if he were to return.

Below are four tag team partners for Matt Hardy if he competes at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Chad Gable deserves to do something at WWE WrestleMania

Chad Gable is arguably the most underrated performer in all of professional wrestling. In theory, everybody knows how talented he is, yet for some reason, he's yet to receive a sustained singles push on television for any significant length of time.

Recently, Gable has shown some frustration in the company. He had made it clear that he intended to dethrone Gunther of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After failing to do so last year, he had The Ring General in his sights and hoped to win a Six-Man Gauntlet Match on RAW to earn a title shot. Instead, Sami Zayn won.

Matt Hardy and Chad Gable teaming up could be beneficial for both men. For Matt, it would give him a partner in his brother's absence. For Chad, it could be his way into a title match at WrestleMania following his failure to win the Gauntlet Match on a recent episode of RAW.

#3. Ricochet could fit in perfectly as a replacement for Jeff Hardy

Ricochet is arguably the most physically gifted superstar in all of WWE. He can perform the most exhilarating high-flying moves, but he's also secretly powerful. On top of that, Ricochet can strike with the best of them. In theory, he should be a top name in the company. Unfortunately, that isn't the case.

The super athletic performer is lost in the shuffle in WWE at the moment. While he may be feuding with Judgment Day, it isn't a priority feud, nor is it one that will earn him a spot at WrestleMania. Instead, he appears to be set to miss the big show.

That could change if he teams up with Matt Hardy, however. It would make sense too. Ricochet is a daredevil who can do unbelievable feats of athleticism. The former United States Champion taking the role of Jeff Hardy for at least one night is certainly logical.

#2. Matt could reunite with MVP

The MVP is a legend in WWE. He has held the United States Championship on two separate occasions, along with tag team gold. He also had success outside of the company, having competed in Japan and in TNA Wrestling.

The former United States Champion hasn't been seen on television very often for the past year or so. He manages Omos and many thought he would unite with Bobby Lashley and re-form The Hurt Business, but that never happened.

Interestingly, Matt Hardy and MVP are former tag team champions together in WWE. While their success came during the two being at odds with one another, the pair reuniting now could be quite interesting. MVP hasn't officially retired, so a big WrestleMania match seems plausible.

#1. Bronson Reed is looking for a spot at WrestleMania

Bronson Reed is an incredibly impressive big man who has what it takes to make it to the top of WWE. Despite that, his success has been limited. While Reed is a former NXT North American Champion, he has yet to get to the next level on the main roster.

The big man has been doing anything he can to compete at WrestleMania 40. He was part of a Gauntlet Match to challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but lost. He has also pitched a Meaty Invitational on social media, but there's no indication it will happen.

If Matt Hardy wants to take a different route than he usually would, he could team up with a powerhouse in Big Bronson Reed. The pair would make for a unique duo who could potentially win the Ladder Match at WrestleMania.

