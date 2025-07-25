4 teams who could cost The Wyatt Sicks the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown 

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight. The two-hour edition of the blue brand will air live on the USA Network, and it will feature some of the last build-up for many matches ahead of SummerSlam next weekend.While the show will likely focus on SummerSlam, it won't be an episode entirely dedicated to future events. Instead, SmackDown is set to feature a Tag Team Championship match when The Wyatt Sicks defend against Andrade and Rey Fenix.Rey Fenix and Andrade are a new team on the block, but both wrestlers are spectacular. Meanwhile, the reigning champions are Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. The Wyatt Sicks won the titles just a few weeks ago and have been dominant since returning to television.It could be argued that The Wyatt Sicks have been too dominant, even. The group has targeted numerous other teams, but now, as champions, The Wyatt Sicks instead have a target on their back. There is a very real chance some teams could try to cost them the titles, and this article will look at possible options who could do exactly that.Below are four teams who could cost The Wyatt Sicks the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown.#4. DIY has a history of causing trouble in WWEDIY is a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown comprised of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. As a duo, the two are former WWE Tag Team Champions and NXT Tag Team Champions. Individually, they've both held the NXT Championship.The duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has been one of the top threats in the tag team division. Over the past year or so, the duo has held the WWE Tag Team Titles twice, although much of their time has been spent causing trouble or attacking various stars.The pair could certainly cause trouble on SmackDown by costing The Wyatt Sicks the gold. Plus, Johnny and Tommaso are smart. They may realize they'd have a better chance of dethroning Andrade and Fenix than they would the dangerous Sicks.#3. Motor City Machine Guns might be frustratedThe Motor City Machine Guns are one of the greatest tag teams of the past two decades. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin just joined WWE last year, but they were a highly influential team who wrestled together for years prior.Upon joining WWE, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley almost instantly won tag team gold. They lost the belts relatively quickly, however, and have been routinely cheated out of wins. As if that wasn't frustrating enough, they've also been beaten down by The Wyatt Sicks.To punish The Wyatt Sicks for their past attacks and to cause a little trouble themselves, The Motor City Machine Guns could cost Dexter and Gacy the win. This would certainly help get some frustration out, if nothing else.#2. The MFT's Talla Tonga and JC Mateo could crash the match and cost the championsThe MFT is a stable on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The group was born out of the ashes of The New Bloodline and is led by Solo Sikoa. The faction also features JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa.While technically there is no official team amongst the four members of the group, JC Mateo and Talla Tonga could potentially unite as a tandem moving forward. If they do, it would be bad news for the WWE Tag Team Championship picture.The MFT could crash the title match on SmackDown. If Solo distracts the referee while the two powerhouses destroy the champions, it could allow for new champions to be crowned. From there, Talla and JC could chase after tag team gold themselves.#1. Fraxiom could stick it to The Wyatt SicksFraxiom is the best tag team on the planet. The duo is comprised of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. They were called up to the main roster earlier this year.For whatever reason, Axiom and Nathan Frazer have been constant targets of The Wyatt Sicks. While the sinister WWE faction has gone after virtually every team on the roster, Fraxiom seemed to be hit the hardest and the most often.Nathan and Axiom could get revenge on SmackDown tonight. If there is chaos at ringside, Nathan could show up and hit a Phoenix Splash out of nowhere on Dexter Lumis. That might be enough to cost The Wyatt Sicks their gold.