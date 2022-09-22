4 Things Bray Wyatt could do if he returns to WWE SmackDown this week (September 23, 2022) 

If recent reports are to be believed, then Bray Wyatt could finally be making his much-awaited return to WWE on Friday's SmackDown.

As reported earlier, WWE has been playing 'White Rabbit' on Jefferson Airplane during its house shows and commercial breaks of live events over the last week. Furthermore, fans noticed a QR Code during a backstage segment on Monday's RAW.

Upon scanning, it opened into a video, ending with the phrase "Come with me" and the date 9/23. This has led many to believe that The Fiend could finally be returning to the promotion on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On another note, it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Eater of Worlds if/when he makes his WWE return.

In this piece, we inquire into four things Wyatt could do if he finally returns to the company on Friday night.

#4. Bray Wyatt returns to WWE to confront The Monster of all Monsters

Braun Strowman will go one-on-one against Otis on Friday's SmackDown. While The Monster of all Monsters is likely to prevail over his rival, Strowman could be confronted by a ghost from his past, Bray Wyatt.

Both Wyatt and Strowman have had quite a bit of history between them. Thus, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have The Fiend return to the company to confront his former partner.

Wyatt could interrupt Strwoman following his win on SmackDown, laying down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud.

#3. The Eater of Worlds lays waste to the Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

The Fiend could target the Maximum Male Models.

Truth be told, Maximum Male Models have been reduced to a filler on the SmackDown brand. The previous episode of the blue brand saw Braun Strowman run through the group and the faction could meet the same fate this week.

WWE could have Wyatt return on SmackDown to lay waste to the Maximum Male Models single-handedly. The Eater of Worlds could then go on to address the WWE Universe about his plans.

The Fiend running through the faction on Friday would surely add a lot of momentum behind his back.

#2. Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos ends in a no contest after The Fiend's intervention

They will take on The The #BrawlingBrutes have done it!They will take on The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship! The #BrawlingBrutes have done it!They will take on The @WWEUsos next week on #SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship! https://t.co/HcqlChd7iK

The Brawling Brutes will face The Usos for the Undisputed Universal Championship on Friday's SmackDown. However, this could turn into something bigger by the end of the night.

WWE could have The Fiend return to interrupt the Championship match on SmackDown. The creative team could have Wyatt clear the ring, leaving a pile of bodies around it.

This would not only put the entire locker room on Wyatt's notice but would also send the live audience into a frenzy.

#1. Bray Wyatt interrupts Roman Reigns, takes out The Bloodline

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is expected to address the WWE Universe about his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

However, things could go south for the current Undisputed Universal Champion following an interruption from Bray Wyatt.

With Drew McIntyre engaged in a feud against Karrion Kross, there is no legit opponent who could terrorize The Bloodline on the blue brand.

Hence, WWE could have Bray Wyatt go after the heel faction upon his return on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion could take out the entire group single-handedly, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential match against Roman Reigns.

Should WWE have Bray Wyatt feud with Roman Reigns if/when he returns? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

