4 things Brock Lesnar could do after SummerSlam loss to Seth Rollins

The main event of SummerSlam 2019 featured Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins as The Beast defended his Universal title against Rollins, and lost, bringing an end to his third Universal title run.

Lesnar had defeated Rollins at last month's Extreme Rules PPV, but his reign was ended in under a month by the Beast Slayer. With Lesnar losing his Universal title at SummerSlam, what could he do next in WWE?

Let's take a look at 4 things Brock Lesnar could do after SummerSlam loss to Seth Rollins:

#4 Feud with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is currently on a break from WWE television

This match has been a long time coming: Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar - a "dream" match for many WWE fans - and possibly Lesnar's last remaining dream match in WWE. Both Superstars have had similar journeys, wrestling in both MMA and WWE, and being pushed in WWE.

While Lashley may have not hit the heights of Lesnar, he has still had a good career in pro wrestling. Lashley and Lesnar have never faced each other in WWE as they weren't in the promotion at the same time.

Lashley has previously spoken about his desire to face The Beast and revealed that the first time they met each other was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Lashley said last year that he wanted to face Lesnar for the title or even a non-title match: "Of course I want the title but of course I want that match against Brock. I mean anything... I could post pictures of my kids online and people comment, 'We want you to fight Brock' That's been happening for the last 12 years, so of course I want that match. And if Roman beats Brock for that title before I have a chance to get to Brock, then I still want that match and then I want the title." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes



Next step: Get @HeymanHustle to inform the “champ” when he’s done with Seth, I’m waiting. #BobbyVsBrock #Raw — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 17, 2019

Lashley is currently injured and a return date hasn't been revealed yet.

