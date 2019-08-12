5 Fallouts from SummerSlam 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.58K // 12 Aug 2019, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam 2019 is in the bag and it was an exciting show that had its good and bad bits. While SummerSlam did not have any shocks, it was a solid show that was enjoyable from start to finish. We saw Seth Rollins crowned Universal Champion once again, while the rest of the champions who defended their titles on the show, didn't lose.

Another great part of the show was the in-ring debut of The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, who had an incredible entrance as well as new theme music, and made quick work of former Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

The results and feuds from SummerSlam set the tone for the remainder of the year in WWE, and there could be a few fallouts from the show. Let's take a look at 5 Fallouts from SummerSlam 2019:

#5. Finn Balor to join The OC?

The OC and Finn Balor

AJ Styles recently turned heel when he joined hands with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows once again, and the heel faction were now called The OC. Ahead of the SummerSlam main show, the trio met Finn Balor backstage and told the former Intercontinental Champion that they would be by his side if he needed them anytime in the future, teasing a potential heel turn for Balor as well as him joining The OC.

Balor and The OC have history as all of them have been a part of the Bullet Club faction of NJPW, which Balor was a founding member of, while Anderson and Gallows were part of the faction alongside Balor.

Balor is set to take some time off from WWE soon, but we could probably see him return as a heel and join The OC.

All three members of The OC hold titles after Styles defeated Ricochet to win the United States title at Extreme Rules, while Gallows and Anderson are the current RAW Tag Team champions after defeating The Revival and The Usos a few weeks ago.

1 / 5 NEXT