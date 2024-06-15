4 things Bron Breakker must do if he shows up at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE star Bron Breakker has become somewhat of a nuisance to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and the roster. His violent attack on Ricochet this week proved his inability to stop powerplay any time soon.

The 26-year-old is not on the WWE Clash at the Castle match card. However, this does not deter his potential appearance at the Premium Live Event. Let's dive into a few things the RAW star could do if he shows up unannounced in Scotland.

#4. Attack Sami Zayn to continue the rampage in WWE

While taking his time to make his way to the World Title picture, Bron Breakker could go after the Intercontinental Championship.

Sami Zayn will put the title on the line against a very stubborn Chad Gable who will stop at nothing to have gold around his waist. Currently, Breakker has no connection to Zayn or Gable, thus, making his involvement crucial if he aims to target the IC Title.

Breakker could interrupt the match by charging at Zayn resulting in the match ending in a DQ, thereby setting Zayn up with a future IC Title contender. This would put Gable in an odd position given his recent resolution but he already has his hands full with The Alpha Academy.

#3. Lays out an open challenge for any WWE star to match his strength

Just like proven numerous times over the past few months, Bron Breakker is a feat of strength and a force to be reckoned with.

So far no one on the main roster has been able to keep him under control including RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The young star has a bone to pick with the WWE Official for not being included in the King of the Ring tournament. Since this is the following event, Breakker could show up unannounced and lay out an open challenge for anyone to match his competency.

#2. Sends The Judgment Day a message following confrontational first WWE meet

Bron Breakker entered the Royal Rumble for the first time in January this year. His performance impressed many. However, it did not go without a few hiccups - being eliminated by a sneaky Dominik Mysterio.

Post-event, the former NXT Champion addressed the incident citing he was not done with The Judgment Day. A few months later, Breakker was moved to RAW following the Draft but became a menace to Adam Pearce.

Bron Breakker could confront Dominik Mysterio at Clash at the Castle leading to a brawl. Since the young Mysterio's medical clearance to compete in the ring is still uncertain, Finn Balor or JD McDonagh could take on Breakker on the RAW following the event. This would set up a long-term feud once The Judgment Day is done dealing with their current Liv Morgan situation.

#1. Puts the World Heavyweight Champion on notice

Bron Breakker demonstrated his speed and robustness on multiple occasions. This even led to him taking out Ricochet to the extent that he may never return.

His future seems bright with his intense presence on RAW despite the disastrous impact on his opponents. The 26-year-old has terrified almost everyone and does not show any fear from anyone. He could disobey orders and make an appearance at Clash at the Castle to confront the World Heavyweight Champion (whoever is victorious between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest).

Both men already have a target on their backs whether they hold the title or not. Bron Breakker could easily add his name to the World Heavyweight Champion contender list.