4 things that can happen in WWE between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

As he tries to impress The Bloodline on SmackDown, WWE star Sami Zayn has mixed results. While he has overstepped his bounds by booking matches, the former Intercontinental Champ has also helped The Usos win some matches.

It is evident that the Usos and Paul Heyman are playing along with the idea but don't want him to be a part of the stable. Nonetheless, Zayn considers himself a "Locker Room Leader" in WWE. On a few occasions, he has been to WWE Official Adam Pearce on The Bloodline's behalf. The former NXT Champion's latest role was to assist Bloodline on last week's SmackDown.

As Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura challenged for the WWE Unified Tag Team belts, The Tribal Chief's music hit. No one came out, but the distraction allowed The Usos to get the win. It was soon revealed that Zayn was the one to cue up the music.

While the former Intercontinental Champion seems genuinely invested in helping the Bloodline, it hasn't been reciprocated. With the summer starting, here are four things that can happen in WWE between Zayn and the Bloodline.

#4 The Bloodline decides to beat him up

Could Zayn's big mouth put him on the wrong side of the Bloodline?

There could very well come a time in the future when the Bloodline has had enough of Zayn's claims of being an ally. The Usos or Roman Reigns could attack and brutalize The Great Liberator to prove their superiority.

The Bloodline's entire existence has been to let everyone know that they are at the top of the mountain in WWE. They call themselves "The Ones," meaning that everyone else is below them.

Beating up someone who was trying to help them could send that message to the rest of the WWE locker. It would garner sympathy for Zayn and set him up as a potential challenger down the road for either Reigns or The Usos.

#3 He turns face after realizing they don't care about him

Zayn has claimed that he is an honorary member of the Bloodline. The Usos half-heartedly agreed on a past episode of SmackDown. The SmackDown star has constantly mentioned how he is the "Locker Room Leader."

Some WWE stars, whether heel or face, could take exception to this claim. He could book a match pitting himself and The Usos against the other angry stars. If the brothers don't show up, perhaps Zayn will finally set in that they do not care about him.

Zayn is great at everything he is given and has been a heel for the better part of the last three to four years. A face turn could be in the cards, giving the SmackDown roster a babyface. He could also challenge Reigns or any other top heels on Friday nights by standing up for himself.

#2 The WWE star enters Money in the Bank to eliminate challengers for Reigns

Money in the Bank is one of the year's most anticipated events.

Money in the Bank is the next premium live event. It gives fans a potential title challenger for the men and women of WWE. Last year, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. both won and successfully cashed in their briefcases.

Zayn has competed in a few MITB ladder matches in the past. He hasn't won, but his current angle with the Bloodline could factor into this year's contest. With Reigns holding both titles, there is only one champion for the men of WWE to target.

The SmackDown star could attempt to qualify for the ladder match on behalf of Bloodline. He could say he'll be trying to prevent anyone from winning and challenging the Tribal Chief. It would add an interesting angle to the storyline if he is successful. Will Zayn stay true to his word, or will he try to cash in on Reigns?

#1 He inadvertently costs someone their titles

Will a lengthy title run be ended by actions from Sami Zayn?

This could play out in a few fashions. The first is that while trying to interfere on the Bloodline's behalf, Zayn inadvertently costs either The Usos or Reigns their titles. This failure would make the family extremely upset with the former Intercontinental Champ.

A misstep like that could finally set the angle on the road to a conclusion. Zayn could also purposely cost either Reigns or the Usos their titles. He could feel upset after being ignored and misused and decide to take matters into his own hands.

That action could set up a potential face turn for The Great Liberator. He could claim that he was trying to "liberate" the championships from the stable's grasp. The Bloodline has been champs for more than a year, so there needs to be a title loss this summer. Zayn could be used to facilitate this title change.

