4 things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW this week

CM Punk is second to none when it comes to cutting fiery promos on the mic. The Straight Edge Superstar is ready to step inside the Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Punk is known for speaking his heart out and not sparing anyone. It could be the last Elimination Chamber of his WWE career, and he can hang up his boots by next year. As a result, he is leaving no stone unturned in giving his best shot.

This listicle will discuss four things Punk can do on Monday Night RAW tonight:

#4. CM Punk can cut an intense promo against Cody Rhodes

Although CM Punk is friends with Cody Rhodes, it could be a battle between them for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. On tonight's episode of RAW, CM Punk can cut a hot promo against Cody Rhodes. He could tell Rhodes that although he defeated Roman Reigns, he's no match for The Straight Edge Superstar when it comes to in-ring abilities.

Ad

Trending

He could even take a personal shot at Cody Rhodes by saying that The American Nightmare hasn't been able to live up to the expectations of the fans despite being the face of the company for one whole year. And who knows, Cody Rhodes could come out to retaliate as well.

#3. Take a swipe at Roman Reigns

CM Punk could also take a swipe at Roman Reigns. The OTC has been absent since the Royal Rumble when Seth Rollins injured him by Stomping him twice outside the ring.

Ad

Ad

Although the exact nature of his injury has not been disclosed, Roman Reigns could be away for some weeks. It has also been rumored that The OTC might return at Elimination Chamber to attack Rollins and Punk and cost them the match.

The three could then have a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Tonight on RAW, CM Punk can take a shot at Roman Reigns for falling short of a victory at Royal Rumble, and then having no chance for a main event fight at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Announce WrestleMania 41 will be his last

Punk could shock WWE fans by announcing that WrestleMania 41 will be his last and that he will hang up his boots by the end of this year. He might say that since it's his last chance to main-event WrestleMania, he won't fall short of securing a spot this time.

His retirement announcement would make sense, as he is already 46 and he might not have the same fire within him to main-event 'Mania.

Ad

#1. Cut a promo explaining his disgust with John Cena qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match without fighting

Punk seemingly has no bad blood with John Cena, but the former WWE Champion resents the fact that Cena got to make it to the Elimination Chamber Match without fighting for it, while he had to get to that spot by winning a match.

Ad

He gave a glimpse of it last week when he rebuked Cena for getting a pass. Therefore on tonight's edition of RAW, CM Punk could once again go back to his old self and take shots at John Cena the way he did during their rivalry in the early 2010s. It remains to be seen how Cena will respond to Punk's taunts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback